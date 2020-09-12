Leafy gets permanently banned from Twitch, the same day Pokimane returns from break

Just weeks after his unceremonious YouTube ban, controversial YouTuber Calvin Lee Vail, aka LeafyIsHere, has now been permanently banned from Twitch.

Leafy recently had his YouTube channel terminated, post his series of videos on popular streamer Imane Pokimane Anys. In a cruel twist of fate, the ex-YouTuber has now been banned from Amazon-owned Twitch, on the very same day that Pokimane decided to make her return to streaming.

The news of Leafy's Twitch termination was confirmed by esports insider Rod Slasher Breslau on Twitter:

again Twitch's statement connecting to this tweet:



“The safety of our community is our top priority, and we reserve the right to suspend any account for conduct that violates our rules, or that we determine to be inappropriate, harmful, or puts our community at risk.” — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 11, 2020

The grounds for Leafy's removal were stated as securing "the safety of our community", and there appears to be a very distinct grey area pertaining to his sudden suspension.

Moreover, just like his YouTube ban, Leafy was given no prior notice or warning, as he took to Twitter to comment on the suddenness of the move.

He stated that he had been mindful of the ToS and enquired about an appeal process, considering this is his first offense:

thought there would be a warning first or something i mean it was obvious i was pushing it but still was being somewhat mindful of tos — Leafy (@Leafy) September 11, 2020

LeafyIsHere's Twitch has been terminated

While LeafyIsHere is known for his unabashed and often controversial views, many from the online community believe that he did not violate the ToS, as his suspension has now come under instant scrutiny.

In Leafy's tweet above, it is mentioned that Twitch has issued a Community Guidelines strike on his channel and stated the following reason:

"Engaging in hateful conduct and threats of violence against a person or group of people."

Another YouTuber, Optimus, released a video where he addressed Leafy's permanent Twitch ban and equated it with his recent YouTube ban:

"It turns out that he just got his Twitch account also permanently suspended, which at this point means that I believe the only place where Leafy is going to be able to make content is Storyfire, now that he's been suspended on both YouTube and Twitch."

He then commented on a prevalent sense of hypocrisy that exists on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch:

"They're very quick to take someone like Leafy down... but there are also a lot of big issues on YouTube and Twitch that haven't really been taken down or even addressed by these companies."

He then spoke about Pokimane's possible involvement, which he deems unlikely, before handing over his stream to his close friend Cyrus, who shared his opinion on the matter:

"Freedom of speech on the internet is dead, you can no longer make any jokes and everybody is just arguing and fixated on being angry 24x7... All this guy's been doing is making jokes, it's really not that deep."

"I just think that it's pathetic that all these multi-million dollar companies are shutting down this random guy for making jokes. This guy's not a threat dude!"

As soon as word got around that Leafy had been permanently banned from Twitch, the internet was abuzz as several reacted strongly to this news:

LEAFY BANNED FROM TWITCH NOOOOOOOO https://t.co/Pk18r5AUac — AUGIE!🌵 (@AugieRFC) September 11, 2020

If Leafy was banned for breaking a channel terminating TOS, fine. If he was banned simply for his reputation on YouTube or online in general, that’s fucked.



Platforms like these are too large and powerful to operate on anything BUT a consistent application of the rules. — CHRIS RAY GUN 🇵🇷 ✈️ NYC (@ChrisRGun) September 12, 2020

I do not like the kind of content leafy makes.



BUT



The decision by both yt and twitch to deplatform him is worrisome and should be condemned.



Let sarcastic edgy content exist.



Meanwhile they do nothing about the REAL manipulators and exploiter on their platform. — Steven Boogie2988 Williams (@Boogie2988) September 11, 2020

leafy just can't catch a break. — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) September 11, 2020

Leafy: "jokingly" says he'll kill protesters

*Gets banned on Youtube and Twitch for violating TOS*

Leafy: pic.twitter.com/BhDHINFwvJ — DeMino (@DeminoTheDragon) September 12, 2020

WAIT LEAFY GOT BANNED ON TWITCH, TOO!? BRO LOL THIS MAN IS GETTING DEPORTED FROM THE INTERNET THAT'S CRAZY — Omni ☕️ (@InfernoOmni) September 12, 2020

I like how its rumored that the ban is for the "safety of the community...", but they have content creators on twitch in fear, due to stalkers and twitch isn't doing anything about that. — Guyaverage30 (@GuyAverage30) September 12, 2020

I do not give a shit how much you despise leafy. He should not be silenced or kicked off the internet. He deserves a voice no matter how edgy he is. It sucks that everyone is out for his blood even when there are people 10x worse than him still on youtube and twitch. — MonoIsManiacal (Monoklown3Q2) (@Circushellspawn) September 12, 2020

A section of the online community also highlighted a coincidence in the fact that Leafy was banned on the same day that Pokimane is returning:

Leafy banned on the same day that Pokimane returned!? — AUGIE!🌵 (@AugieRFC) September 11, 2020

> Leafy says Pokimane has a boyfriend



> “harassed”



> Kotaku tattles to Twitch



> “reached out” pic.twitter.com/iQkSxERJtu — T-Mannu (@TMannu6) September 12, 2020

Leafy being suspended on twitch the day pokimane comes back is not a coincidence. pic.twitter.com/ToS8gprLEh — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) September 11, 2020

The day Pokimane came back ?? Hella suspicious — Sly Cooper (@Sly__Cooper_) September 11, 2020

Okay so listen



Pokimane sets up a date to come back this Friday



Leafy gets banned from Twitch the day Pokimane returns



Leafy has been harassing pokimane, making about 6-7 videos on her where he constantly insults her and her fanbase.



I'm telling you Twitch set this up. — Dev, Successful Leftist (@FunkyFreshHomo) September 12, 2020

Conspiracy or not, there certainly appears to be a lot of unanswered questions related to Leafy's recent Twitch suspension.