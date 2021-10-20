League of Legends’ Arcane themed skins for Jayce and Vi: Splash art and expected release date

League of Legends' new Netflix animated series Arcane is set to be released on November 6, 2021.

The primary protagonists of the story are going to be Vi and Jinx, and along with that, other characters like Jayce and Caitlyn will also be present as part of the narrative. Therefore, to commemorate the release of the series, League of Legends is set to introduce new skins for the featured champions.

Jayce and Vi are set to receive new skins, and their splash art has already been revealed. Further details regarding the new skins have been provided below.

League of Legends' Arcane themed skins for Jayce and Vi: All you need to know

Jayce and Vi’s Arcane themed skins will probably be released along with patch 11.22. It makes sense as the skins are already available for testing on the PBE (Public Beta Environment). Usually, League of Legends puts new skins on the PBE before releasing them with the subsequent patch.

The new patch 11.21 is set to start on October 20, 2021. This means that 11.22 will be released somewhere around November 3, 2021, following the two-week schedule. Arcane releases on November 6, and therefore, it will be the perfect time to release the skins.

However, the price of the skins or how they can be obtained has not yet been revealed. There is a possibility that players will need to get them by other means rather than simply buying them from the store.

The splash art of the two skins are as follows:

1) Arcane Vi

Arcane Vi (Image via League of Legends)

"One day this city is going to respect us."

2) Arcane Jayce

Arcane Jayce (Image via League of Legends)

"We are the city of progress, and our future is bright."

The splash art of the skins is brilliant, as is the case with most of them that Riot Games release. Vi’s skin has a darker theme than Jayce's, and in all probability, they capture the character’s theme within the series. Riot added more depth to the splash art rather than simply providing a new costume, which makes these so attractive.

