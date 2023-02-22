League of Legends brand new Broken Covenant skins: Release date, expected price, and more

On February 22, 2023, the developers of League of Legends provided a first look into the brand-new Broken Covenant skinline. This skinline is currently available in the PBE and is set to be released alongside patch 13.5.

The release date, expected price, and other details about the skins have been discussed briefly in this article. Apart from that, the splash art of the skins has also been unpacked.

The Broken Covenant skins seem to have impressed fans quite a lot. The skins have unique and vibrant designs that have been missing for some time. Additionally, several fan-favorite champions have been included within this skinline.

Details about the brand new Broken Covenant skinline in League of Legends

The Broken Covenant skins will be released on the live servers of League of Legends on March 9, 2023, a day after patch 13.5 officially launches. This is nothing new, as the skins are always made available a day after the patch goes live.

The champions featured in this skinline are Riven, Xayah, Rakan, Cho'Gath, Vladimir, Nocturne, and Miss Fortune. Amongst these, Riven is going to get a skin of Legendary rarity.

Apart from that, Miss Fortune will get both a normal version and a prestige version. Amongst these, Cho'Gath is one of those champions who has not had a skin for a long time.

Hence, fans are happy to see him get brand-new skin. Miss Fortune is arguably one of the most popular champions in the fanbase, and her getting a prestige skin is something that players are pleased about.

In addition, Xayah and Rakan getting brand new skins is something that League of Legends players are always happy about. In any case, the thing that has attracted players the most is the Riven legendary skin.

Riven is one of those champions who has a dedicated fanbase. Unfortunately, her massive skill ceiling means few players can use her optimally. Despite that, her lore and depth as a character has made Riven very popular. Thus, Riot Games has hit the mark by giving her legendary skin.

Splash Art and Expected Price for League of Legends' Broken Covenant skins

1) Broken Covenant Riven

Broken Covenant Riven (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1820 RP

2) Broken Covenant Xayah and Rakan

Broken Covenant Xayah and Rakan (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

3) Broken Covenant Cho'Gath

Broken Covenant Cho'Gath (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

4) Broken Covenant Vladimir

Broken Covenant Vladimir (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

5) Broken Covenant Nocturne

Broken Covenant Nocturne (Image via Riot Games)

6) Broken Covenant Miss Fortune

Broken Covenant Miss Fortune (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

7) Broken Covenant Miss Fortune Prestige

Broken Covenant Miss Fortune Prestige (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: N/A

It is important to remember here that the prices provided are predicted based on the rarity of the skins. However, things can change once the skins are officially out on the live servers of League of Legends.

