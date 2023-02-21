League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split playoffs day 1 Results: G2 Esports book Grand Final spot, KOI drop to lower bracket

The opening day of the playoff stage at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split has ended. On the day, G2 Esports and KOI battled against each other in a thrilling best-of-five game.

G2 Esports qualified for the grand finals of the LEC 2023 Winter Split after a 3-1 victory over KOI. The former played well and showcased both individual skills and teamwork.

Despite a shaky start, KOI put up a good fight against G2 Esports in the third and fourth games. Unfortunately, it was not enough, as G2 Esports displayed a masterful performance to ultimately bag the win.

Full details regarding playoffs day 1 and more at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

The first playoff game at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split was an interesting affair. In games 1 and 2, G2 Esports were the dominant side. G2 Esports showcased its immense prowess with its drafts.

In the second game, G2 Esports picked Sejuani mid and Bel'Veth as junglers. The combo proved deadly and ran over KOI right from the mid-game. Hans Sama and Mikyx continued their domination in the botlane, easily shutting Comp and Trymbi.

Unfortunately, in game 3, things became difficult for G2 Esports as the draft that the team landed could not match KOI. This resulted in KOI staging a comeback to lead 2-1. However, in game 4, G2 Esports turned the tables and came back with a powerful performance.

Brokenblade performed exceptionally well on his Olaf and single-handedly shut down Szygenda. Apart from that, Caps on his Tristana and Hans Sama on his Sivir performed equally well. Lastly, Yike, in his first year at G2 Esports, filled in Jankos's shoes and performed like a highly-experienced jungler.

G2 Esports has qualified for the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split finals, and their opponents will be selected through the lower bracket games.

KOI, MAD Lions, and SK Gaming will lock horns against each other in the lower bracket. These teams are equally good, with SK Gaming considered the dark horse in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split.

Only one of these teams will qualify for the finals and face G2 Esports. However, if a prediction has to be made, KOI probably has a high chance of qualifying for the finals.

This is due to MAD Lions' inconsistency. SK Gaming has flair, but the team tends to go by the books. As a result, a team like KOI, which is filled with innovative players, should be able to dominate.

The final week of the playoff stage, including the grand finals, will take place on February 24, 25, and 26.

The winning team of the Winter Split will be the first in the world to qualify for the League of Legends MSI 2023. Hence, all three lower bracket teams will need to fight tooth and nail to book a grand finals spot and set a date against G2 Esports on Sunday.

