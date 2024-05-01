League of Legends Empyrean 2024 skin line: Champions, prices, release date, and more

The League of Legends Empyrean 2024 skin line is being released with patch 14.9. These are part of a thematic Neon Strata collection. They are showcased as futuristic splash arts that show champions metamorphosed by the Foreglow into Empyreans. These cosmic aspects impact each champion to transform into a powerful entity.

This article will provide all the necessary information for fans wishing to learn about the League of Legends Empyrean 2024 skin line.

All champions getting skins in the League of Legends Empyrean 2024 collection

With the launch of League of Legends patch 14.9, the Empyrean 2024 collection will feature six champions. Riot is known for frequently introducing new skin lines and other features to keep the gaming experience fresh for players.

That said, there are occasions when they revisit a successful past skin line and introduce new members to it, which is happening with the Empyrean skins. This skin line is full of futuristic elements with a neon aura.

The following are the champions receiving the League of Legends Empyrean 2024 skin line:

Akali

Brand

Kayle

Malzahar

Nocturne

Varus

Notably, Kayle is going to receive a special Legendary Prestige splash art.

All League of Legends Empyrean 2024 skins and their prices

1) Akali

LoL Empyrean 2024 Akali splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Empyrean Akali: Epic skin

Price: 1350 RP

2) Brand

LoL Empyrean 2024 Brand splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Empyrean Brand: Epic skin

Price: 1350 RP

3) Malzahar

LoL Empyrean 2024 Malzahar splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Empyrean Malzahar: Epic skin

Price: 1350 RP

4) Nocturne

LoL Empyrean 2024 Nocturne splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Empyrean Nocturne: Epic skin

Price: 1350 RP

5) Varus

LoL Empyrean 2024 Varus splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Empyrean Varus: Legendary skin

Price: 1820 RP

6) Kayle

LoL Empyrean 2024 Kayle splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Empyrean Kayle: Epic skin

Price: 1350 RP

7) Prestige Kayle

LoL Empyrean 2024 Prestige Kayle splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Empyrean Prestige Kayle: Prestige skin

Price: 2000 Event Tokens

When will the League of Legends Empyrean 2024 skin line be released?

The 2024 Empyrean skins have already been featured on the LoL PBE server since April 16, 2024. They were officially launched on the main server with LoL Patch 14.9 and went live on May 1, 2024. This is also the kick-off date for the League of Legends MSI 2024.

This is also the kick-off date for the League of Legends MSI 2024.