Dawnbringer Vex skin made League of Legends fans outrage against Riot Games 

Riot Games has officially unveiled League of Legends' newest champion, Vex, who hates sunshine, happiness, and champions dashing all over the Summoner's Rift.

The company also revealed some of the new additions to League of Legends' Nightbringer/Dawnbringer skinlines that will probably make their entry into the game in the latter half of September.

The skinline, which basically represents order and chaos, previously featured champions like Yasuo, Aphelios, Riven, Soraka, Vladimir and Lee Sin. Five new champions, namely Morgana, Vex, Yone, Kayn, Tryndamere and Lillia, are set to be the upcoming additions.

@moonstonesxo hi Katey! I saw this edit of the Dawnbringer skin for Vex (left is altered, right is from the trailer)

I was wondering if you could give insight, or point me in the direction to someone who can on changing her colors to more closely resemble the Dawnbringer thematic pic.twitter.com/fl6Rl7UwmZ — Zoe (@zoezoevex) September 3, 2021

Vex is the upcoming champion who is set to make her entry into the Summoner's Rift along with patch 11.19. Her skins are also expected to be released accordingly.

However, according to fans, the Dawnbringer skin is neither synchronized with Vex's design, nor her character in the canonical lore. They think that the new skin is nothing but a “lazily made” chroma of her default skin.

League of Legends fans think the Dawnbringer skin to be a misfit for Vex, "The Gloomist"

Dawnbringer Vex skin in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Riot confirmed the arrival of Vex, League of Legends' newest champion, on September 2 by showcasing her skillsets and skins. The "Gloomist" Yordle is lore-wise linked to Viego and was introduced to League of Legends fans via the Sentinels of Light event storyline.

However, the League of Legends community has shown immense displeasure regarding Gloomy Yordle's Dawnbringer outfit. According to them, the skin is very much similar to one of Vex's default chromas. It appears as if Riot just tried to paint the thematic's base colors on Vex's attire without any further changes.

none of the dawnbringer skins has vibrant colors like vex's its eye tiring 😭 (image credit surrenderat20) pic.twitter.com/EJ8VufE6w0 — *car crash sound* (@nisukoh) September 2, 2021

i would swap their skins honestly.



vex with her shadow fits space groove & dawnbringer gwen would look so good with her scissors being so pure and angelic.



dawnbringer vex makes me wanna feel she lost her character and that she doesn’t wanna be on good side. pic.twitter.com/iSuTFT7xpi — 𝕓𝕒𝕖𝕡𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@baephine) September 7, 2021

The visuals of Dawnbringer Vex didn't impress fans either. Possessed with such an edgy and gloomy personality, Vex went completely unsynchronized with the Dawnbringer thematic, consisting of bright and flashy colors.

Rather, fans wished she was a part of the Nightbringer shade, providing the gloomy yordle a perfect fit.

i dont get how vex's skin is dawnbringer...like the colors are so much more harsher, brighter and saturated than the other skins, which have tamer, paler colors that are more pastel TT pic.twitter.com/dajWTMiL5Q — daily vex league of legends (@bxbychaneI) September 2, 2021

Wait Kayn has a Dawnbringer/Nightbringer form, Yone has one Dawnbringer sword and one Nightbringer sword, and Vex is Dawnbringer but Shadow is Nightbringer



Wacky skins this time, I wonder why they have that? pic.twitter.com/LwYQGp3nKe — 🐾♡ 紫陽花 桜音 ♡🐾 (@Minty_Meowchi) September 3, 2021

However, the community is happy with the fact that the nostalgic Dawnbringer and Nightbringer skin line is back in League of Legends, after being abandoned for a long time.

Vex, coupled with the skinline, will go live on 23 September 2021, alongside League of Legends patch 11.19.

