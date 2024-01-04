League of Legends LCK Spring 2024: Teams participating, every confirmed roster, and more

The much-anticipated start of the League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 season is set for January 17, 2024. Furthermore, all ten teams have been confirmed, along with their official lineup. Notably, substantial alterations have been made to the teams' compositions this time, making specific squads look especially formidable and skilled.

This piece will delve into all the details of the participating teams in League of Legends LCK Spring 2024.

All confirmed rosters of League of Legends LCK Spring 2024

Following the conclusion of Worlds 2023, a majority of LCK teams have made notable changes to their rosters. This is mainly due to the intense competitiveness within esports, where teams often adjust their lineups if they do not achieve the desired outcomes. Additionally, there's been a recent transformation in Sandbox Gaming, as they have rebranded themselves as FearX.

Here's the official roster of teams that will be competing in the LCK Spring 2024:

BRION

Dplus KIA

DRX

Kwangdong Freecs

Gen.G Esports

Hanwha Life Esports

KT Rolster

Nongshim RedForce

FearX

T1

Participating teams in the upcoming LCK split have announced their final rosters as follows:

Teams Top Jungle Mid ADC Support BRION Morgan GIDEON Karis Envyy Effort Dplus KIA Kingen Lucid ShowMaker Aiming Kellin DRX Rascal Sponge SeTab Teddy Pleata Kwangdong Freecs DuDu Cuzz BuLLDoG Taeyoon Andil Gen.G Esports Kiin Canyon Chovy Peyz Lehends Hanwha Life Esports Doran Peanut Zeka Viper Delight KT Rolster PerfecT Pyosik Bdd Deft BeryL Nongshim RedForce DnDn Sylvie FIESTA Jiwoo Peter FearX Clear Willer Clozer Hena Execute T1 Zeus Oner Faker Gumayusi Keria

Among the ten squads participating in this split, it is worth noting that T1 stands out as the sole squad that has refrained from altering its roster. This decision can be attributed to their remarkable achievement of emerging victorious in the esteemed Worlds 2023 competition, solidifying their position as the most dominant team globally.

In the meantime, well-known teams have undergone significant transformations. Gen.G emerged victorious in both LCK splits during 2023; however, their journey halted in the Quarterfinals in Worlds 2023. Consequently, they have taken steps to bolster their roster by acquiring new players for the top lane, jungle, and support positions.

Dplus has faced difficulties in Worlds 2023 following two disappointing LCK seasons. As a result, they decided to make some alterations to their top, jungle, and ADC positions. It is worth noting that Hanwha Life Esports now boasts a lineup of exceptional players consisting of both talented young individuals and experienced veterans.

It'd be interesting to witness how LCK Spring 2024 unfolds. The stakes are incredibly high because not only is winning the split a remarkable achievement, but the top two teams will also have the chance to compete in the MSI 2024. All things considered, we're in for a fantastic split with ten outstanding squads.

