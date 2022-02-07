League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split week 1 standings: Cloud9 secure wins with Ivern and Soraka mid

The Spring Split for the North American League of Legends LCS 2022 season has officially kicked off.

The first week of the LCS 2022 Spring Split was definitely quite interesting, with Cloud9 flexing on their opponents, and Ivern and Soraka as their mid picks. It is even more surprising that they ended up winning both of those games quite easily.

Cloud9 definitely set an example, but they were not the only ones to put wins on the board. The 100 Thieves also secured wins in the first week, while Team Liquid had a rocky start to the season.

Results for League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split week 1

The table below provides an overview of the games played by all the teams followed by the wins and losses on the first week of League of Legends LCS 2022 season.

LCS 2022 Spring Split Week 1 Results Team Games Played Win Loss Cloud9 2 2 0 100 Thieves 2 2 0 Dignitas QNTMPAY 2 2 0 FlyQuest 2 2 0 Team Liquid 2 1 1 Evil Geniuses 2 1 1 Golden Guardians 2 0 2 Counter Logic Gaming 2 0 2 TSM 2 0 2 Immortals Progressive 2 0 2

Thus, as it is clear Cloud9 and the 100 Thieves had the best opening week during the LCS 2022 Spring Split. Cloud9 obviously became the center of attraction as they secured wins with Soraka and Ivern in the midlane.

The LS led Cloud9 is definitely turning out to be a surprise, which is something that many expected when he was appointed as the coach for the team. Dignitas QNTMPAY also managed to end the week with two wins as they surprised everyone with some really good games.

Team Liquid, despite winning the Lock-In tournament, did not have it easy in the first week. This is understandable, as teams are now bringing in their main squads as compared to the academy players during the Lock-In tournament in January.

Evil Geniuses also ended up suffering a defeat at the hands of Cloud9 while securing a comfortable victory against TSM. The team is looking a bit shaky, and there is work to be done before they hit their peak.

The worst performing team of the week was definitely TSM. They lost both their games in week 1 against Evil Geniuses and Dignitas QNTMPAY. However, it is understandable as this team barely had any time for practice on account of travel restrictions.

So fans can expect them to pick up momentum just like every other team in the coming weeks.

