League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split Group Stage: Starting date, match schedule, and more

The conclusion of League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split regular season also rang the bells of the Group Stage for the same. During the latter, the top eight teams from the regular season will be playing a bunch of best-of-three matches in order to qualify for the Playoffs and fight for the LEC 2023 Spring Split trophy.

Hence, the starting date and match schedule for the 2023 Spring Split have been detailed briefly in this article. The teams that have qualified for the same have also been listed for the benefit of the fans.

The Group Stage of the 2023 Spring Split is going to be intense with some really interesting encounters and top-tier matches all across the board.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split Group Stage match schedule and more

The teams that have qualified for the group stage at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split are as follows:

Group A

Astralis

Team Vitality

Fnatic

MAD Lions

Group B

Team BDS

G2 Esports

SK Gaming

KOI

The start date for the group stage at the LEC 2023 Spring Split is April 8, 2023. The match schedule for the same has been provided below:

April 8, 2023

MAD Lions vs Team Vitality

Astralis vs Fnatic

April 9, 2023

Team BDS vs SK Gaming

G2 Esports vs KOI

However, it is important to remember that these are not the only games as the rest of the matches will be determined based on who ends up winning or losing in the aforementioned games. The group stage of League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split has double-elimination brackets.

The winners of the aforementioned games will be pitched against each other for a Playoffs birth. The losers will drop down the Lower Bracket and play against each other in order to qualify for the next stage. Naturally, the team that loses in the Lower Bracket will be knocked out of the tournament.

Hence, the stakes are quite high and the competition is at a true pinnacle. It is also important to remember that the winner of League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split will qualify as the first seed from Europe for Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2023.

Obviously, it is crucial to mention here that G2 Esports has already qualified for MSI 2023 as the winners of the Winter Split. However, the team is currently placed as a second seed and in order to be the first seed, they have to win the Spring Split. However, if they do win the Split Split as well, then the second team from Europe will be selected based off championship points.

In any case, performing at the highest possible level is an absolute necessity for each and every roster that has qualified for the group stage. The Group Stage will end on April 16, 2023, with the conclusion of the final set of Lower Bracket games.

