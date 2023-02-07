League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Week 3 Results: Team Vitality lock first seed, Fnatic crash out 

The third week of League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split has officially come to an end and was the final stage for the best-of-one games within the tournament. As it happens, it was quite an eventful week filled with thrilling moments and one of the biggest shocks in the history of LEC.

The first major piece of news that needs to be cleared is that Team Vitality has officially finished the best-of-one stage as the first seed and will get the option to select its opponent for the best-of-three stage. On the other hand, Fnatic failed to qualify for the playoff stage at League of Legends LEC for the first time in its history.

This is something that nobody can come to terms with, though Fnatic's performance justifies its current state. There is no doubt that a lot will change before Spring Split begins, but for the time being, the roster and its players are going into a very early and long vacation.

Standings and team overview after week 3 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

The standings after week three at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split are as follows:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Team Vitality 9 7 2 MAD Lions 9 7 2 SK Gaming 9 6 3 G2 Esports 9 6 3 Team BDS 9 5 4 Team Heretics 9 4 5 KOI 9 4 5 Astralis 9 3 6 Fnatic 9 2 7 Team EXCEL 9 1 8

Team Vitality is the strongest team in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. The roster feels quite balanced and contains all the ingredients for success.

The MAD Lions have been looking good so far, but the team seems to lack the quality to win the tournament. They might have managed to pick up a few wins against the likes of G2 Esports, but when it comes to the team's longevity, it is highly unlikely that they will be playing in the finals.

SK Gaming has been good in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. They feel rejuvenated, and the players are performing at the highest level. This is one of the teams that can cause an upset and challenge for the title.

G2 Esports has also been quite good so far in the Winter Split. This team, as always, has the habit of throwing matches once in a while through weird drafts and hard-to-play champions; however, the moment G2 Esports gets serious, there are very few teams who even hope to stand a chance against this roster.

Lastly, Team BDS has also been extremely good in the tournament. Nobody would have expected before the start of the season that Team BDS would be competing for the top end of the table; however, the team seems good, and Adam is in terrific form.

In any case, the biggest disappointment of the regular season has been Fnatic. Nobody in their right mind would expect a team comprised of Wunder, Razork, Humanoid, Rekkles, and Rhuckz to not make the top 8.

Unfortunately, the big names did not save Fnatic in the end, as the players seemed to suffer from an immense mismatch. Rhuckz is quite average, and Rekkles does not play meta champions. Apart from that, Wunder is also just a shell of his former self, which makes it difficult for Fnatic to gain control over games.

Fnatic will stay on vacation, but fans can expect major changes before Spring 2023 begins.

