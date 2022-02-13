League of Legends LEC Spring Split 2022 Week 5 standings: G2 Esports continue dominance, Astralis grab their first win

The second half of the round robin at League of Legends LEC's 2022 spring split had a scintillating start. G2 Esports and Fnatic continued their dominating run as they managed to secure another 2-0 win with ease. At the same time, Astralis managed to grab their first win of the season after defeating the undefeated Rogue in dominating fashion.

The other teams, namely EXCEL and Misfits, continued to impress everyone with their performances as well. However, Team Vitality and the MAD Lions' inconsistent performances continue to hamper their results.

Overview of Week 5 results at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split

The standings table after Week 5 of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split has been provided below:

LEC 2022 Spring Split overall standings after Week 5 Teams Games Played Win Loss Rogue 11 9 2 Fnatic 11 8 3 G2 Esports 11 8 3 Misfits 11 7 4 EXCEL 11 6 5 MAD Lions 11 5 6 Team Vitality 11 5 6 Team BDS 11 3 8 SK Gaming 11 3 8 Astralis 11 1 10

Rogue are definitely looking rock solid at the top, but it is clear now that other teams are catching up to them. Rogue were undefeated until Week 5, but they ended up dropping games against Astralis and Misfits Gaming.

G2 Esports and Fnatic are in fabulous form right now as both teams cruised through their competition this week. G2 Esports demolished the MAD Lions while Fnatic crushed Team Vitality in spectacular fashion.

EXCEL and Misfits are also in quite good form. While not a lot is expected from them, they are definitely looking sharper than in previous seasons. The introduction of Mikyx at EXCEL has helped the roster perform much better than before.

Misfits Gaming's midlaner Vetheo is currently in the form of his life. He has been carrying games for the team single-handedly.

The disappointment for the week has to be the MAD Lions and Team Vitality. Just like every other week, both of these teams have been utterly inconsistent. While part of MAD Lions' problems can be attributed to having multiple rookies to play around with, Team Vitality's performance has been, quite simply, inexcusable.

They are supposedly a superteam but they've struggled to perform any better than solo-queue players. Unless they start getting some of their form back, the team might even struggle to make the playoffs.

Finally, the surprise of the week was Astralis. They were 0-9 until Week 4 of League of Legends LEC Spring Split, but they defeated Rogue, which was quite an unexpected outcome for many. While several fans might think it was a fluke, in truth, they played quite well and deserved the victory.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee