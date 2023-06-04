League of Legends LoLdle answers 333: Monday, June 5, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 333rd edition have now been unveiled. Some of June 5's solutions are fairly easy to get. For the uninitiated, this guessing game's questions are associated with League of Legends' champions. That means fans unfamiliar with characters from this multiplayer title might have a hard time playing it.

To help such individuals out, this article will offer all the answers to LoLdle's 333rd edition.

Vi, Shyvana, and three other League of Legends LoLdle answers 333rd edition (June 5, 2023)

Here are the LoLdle answers for the June 5, 2023, puzzle:

Classic: Vi

Vi Quote: Shyvana

Shyvana Ability: Zilean Bonus : Q

Zilean : Q Emoji: Olaf

Olaf Splash Art: Twitch, Bonus: Medieval Twitch

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previously unveiled LoLdle answers are given below:

LoLdle, June 4, 2023: Corki, Xerath, Irelia, Yorick, and Kayle

LoLdle, June 3, 2023: Gragas, Diana, Varus, Graves, and Caitlyn

LoLdle, June 2, 2023: Azir, Fiddlesticks, Quinn, Poppy, and Brand

LoLdle, June 1, 2023: Kayle, Renekton, Rek’Sai, Ezreal, and Zyra

LoLdle, May 31, 2023: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, and K'Sante

LoLdle, May 30, 2023: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, and Zac

LoLdle, May 29, 2023: Tristana, Fiddlesticks, Tryndamere, and Teemo

LoLdle, May 28, 2023: Viego, Zed, Illaoi, Vladimir, and Evelynn

LoLdle, May 27, 2023: Kai’Sa, Akshan, Sylas, Xerath, and Malphite

LoLdle, May 26, 2023: Xerath, Nilah, Xin Zhao, Syndra, and Sivir

LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Gwen, Yone, Fizz, and Miss Fortune

LoLdle, May 24, 2023: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Ashe, and Nunu

LoLdle, May 23, 2023: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Rek'Sai, and Fiora

LoLdle, May 22, 2023: Wukong, Renata Glasc, Soraka, Tahm Kench, and Aphelios

Vi is the first answer, and she's quite easy to predict. This versatile jungle champion is one of the best in League of Legend's current meta, and players love using her. However, Shyvana's quote about the "true form" is a little hard to recognize.

Next is Zilean, and his Q ability is "Time Bomb." However, due to his low pick rate in ranked games, fans may find this answer hard to get. Olaf, on the other hand, is pretty popular in League of Legend's current meta, and it should be easy to recognize his emojis. Last but not least, Twitch's splash art is easy to identify.

