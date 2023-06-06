League of Legends LoLdle answers 335: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The 335th edition of LoLdle answers has been released. If you're unfamiliar with this game, its daily puzzles are all about League of Legends champions. To play, you need to enter the name of the featured champion in each category. This will display the name in a drop-down menu. Select the champion's name in the appropriate field and click "Submit."

Zeri, Illaoi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 335th edition (June 7, 2023)

The answers to the LoLdle from June 7, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Zeri

Zeri Quote: Illaoi

Illaoi Ability: Kled Bonus : E

Kled : E Emoji: Zilean

Zilean Splash Art: Kindred, Bonus: Shadowfire Kindred

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previously disclosed LoLdle answers:

LoLdle, June 6, 2023: Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Xerath, Nocturne, and Graves

LoLdle, June 5, 2023: Vi, Shyvana, Zilean, Olaf, and Twitch

LoLdle, June 4, 2023: Corki, Xerath, Irelia, Yorick, and Kayle

LoLdle, June 3, 2023: Gragas, Diana, Varus, Graves, and Caitlyn

LoLdle, June 2, 2023: Azir, Fiddlesticks, Quinn, Poppy, and Brand

LoLdle, June 1, 2023: Kayle, Renekton, Rek’Sai, Ezreal, and Zyra

LoLdle, May 31, 2023: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, and K'Sante

LoLdle, May 30, 2023: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, and Zac

LoLdle, May 29, 2023: Tristana, Fiddlesticks, Tryndamere, and Teemo

LoLdle, May 28, 2023: Viego, Zed, Illaoi, Vladimir, and Evelynn

LoLdle, May 27, 2023: Kai’Sa, Akshan, Sylas, Xerath, and Malphite

LoLdle, May 26, 2023: Xerath, Nilah, Xin Zhao, Syndra, and Sivir

LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Gwen, Yone, Fizz, and Miss Fortune

Today's LoLdle answers are pretty tough to guess, as some of the champions are not meta picks in the current League of Legends patch. However, Zeri is possibly the strongest ADC in the game, and fans can easily guess her name.

Illaoi, on the other hand, has a low pick rate in ranked and pro matches, so her quote "Tentakill" may be hard to guess. Kled's Q ability is also difficult to identify.

Zilean's emojis are easy to recognize, and players can guess his name in a few tries. However, Kindred's Shadowfire splash art can be pretty challenging to figure out.

