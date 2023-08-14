League of Legends LoLdle answers 404: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 404th iteration are now available. Players must deduce five riddles connected to iconic League of Legends champions. Their ability to recognize characters, remember phrases, analyze visuals, identify exclusive skills, and interpret emojis will all be put to the test. Furthermore, they can maintain their daily streak and share the results on social media platforms.

This article will provide the answers to August 15's LoLdle puzzles.

Karthus, Rengar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 404th edition (August 15, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 15's puzzles are provided below:

Classic: Karthus

Karthus Quote: Rengar

Rengar Ability: Cassiopeia, Bonus : W

Cassiopeia, : W Emoji: Sylas

Sylas Splash Art: Volibear, Bonus: Northern Storm Volibear

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Karthus, and guessing his name can be quite straightforward based on hints provided by the puzzle, such as his Shadow Isles region and release year of 2009. August 15's quote can be somewhat difficult to recognize, as Rengar has a low pick rate in the current League of Legends meta.

The ability puzzle's answer is Cassiopeia, which is an easy guess. She's one of the most popular mid-laners in ranked matches. Similarly, the emoji puzzle won't pose a challenge either, as Sylas is also popular among casual and pro gamers.

Last but not least, Volibear's splash art is pretty tough to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri

Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna

Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine

Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz

Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn

Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne

Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,

Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora, LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki

Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego

Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn

Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux

Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick

Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

The answers to LoLdle's 405th edition will be published tomorrow.