League of Legends LoLdle answers 404: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 404th iteration are now available. Players must deduce five riddles connected to iconic League of Legends champions. Their ability to recognize characters, remember phrases, analyze visuals, identify exclusive skills, and interpret emojis will all be put to the test. Furthermore, they can maintain their daily streak and share the results on social media platforms.
This article will provide the answers to August 15's LoLdle puzzles.
Karthus, Rengar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 404th edition (August 15, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to August 15's puzzles are provided below:
- Classic: Karthus
- Quote: Rengar
- Ability: Cassiopeia, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Sylas
- Splash Art: Volibear, Bonus: Northern Storm Volibear
The first of today's LoLdle answers is Karthus, and guessing his name can be quite straightforward based on hints provided by the puzzle, such as his Shadow Isles region and release year of 2009. August 15's quote can be somewhat difficult to recognize, as Rengar has a low pick rate in the current League of Legends meta.
The ability puzzle's answer is Cassiopeia, which is an easy guess. She's one of the most popular mid-laners in ranked matches. Similarly, the emoji puzzle won't pose a challenge either, as Sylas is also popular among casual and pro gamers.
Last but not least, Volibear's splash art is pretty tough to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some previous LoLdle solutions:
- LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri
- LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr
- LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar
- LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna
- LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine
- LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn
- LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne
- LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,
- LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki
- LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego
- LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn
- LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko
- LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux
- LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick
- LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke
- LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern
The answers to LoLdle's 405th edition will be published tomorrow.