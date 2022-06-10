League of Legends Partner Program: Snow Moon Illaoi's Emerald Chroma marked for influencer giveaway 

League of Legends' upcoming skin giveaway has been revealed.

The new Snow Moon Illaoi is the next skin that will be given away through the League Partner Program featured in Essence Emporium 2022.

The League Partner Program or LPP is Riot Games' way of supporting content creators. The goal is to build strong relationships between the organization and its most dedicated community members. Special rewards in the form of limited-time offers and giveaways are distributed as a token of appreciation.

The upcoming League of Legends LPP includes an Emerald Chroma for the Kraken Priestess' new Snow Moon skin, which will be distributed by an influencer.

Snow Moon Illaoi's Emerald Chroma marks the 34th League of Legends LPP giveaway skin

The League Partnership Program is a project where popular community members obtain special rewards for promoting League of Legends. The rewards include giveaways, first looks, special promotions, Riot dev access and more.

SkinSpotlights @SkinSpotlights ESSENCE EMPORIUM, now I got your attention, looks like its returning in patch 12.12



There is also a special chroma for Final Boss Veigar that changes his VFX.



Snow Moon Illaoi has a chroma marked for LPP influencer giveaway so thats the next LPP Chroma.



Giveaway content is made available in exchange for Blue Essence during an Essence Emporium sale corresponding to its release date. The sale is exclusive to the League Partner Program.

As of now, Emerald Chromas for 33 champion skins have been made available to players as LPP giveaways. They are:

True Damage Akali

Cafe Cuties Bard

Astronaut Corki

High Noon Darius

Infernal Amumu

Papercraft Anivia

Elderwood Azir

Arcana Hecarim

Astronaut Bard

Pool Party Heimerdinger

Battle Academia Jayce

Resistance Jayce

Arcade Kai'Sa

Tranquility Dragon Karma

Shockblade Kassadin

Odyssey Kha'Zix

Coven LeBlanc

Program LeBlanc

Beezahar

Dark Star Mordekaiser

Winter Wonder Neeko

PsyOps Pyke

Elderwood Rek'Sai

Pretty Kitty Rengar

Sentinel Rengar

PROJECT: Sejuani

Dark Star Shaco

Blood Moon Sivir

Blood Moon Tryndamere

Nightbringer Tryndamere

High Noon Viktor

Nightbringer Vladimir

Star Guardian Zoe

Snow Moon Illaoi (Emerald Chroma) happens to be the 34th addition to the list and will be available to players shortly after the Essence Emporium begins.

Illaoi's Snow Moon skin is one of the latest additions to the game, which went live on servers with patch 12.11 on June 8.

According to League of Legends lore:

"Illaoi, the High Priestess of the Snow Moon, imagines a world free of the madness that consumes it. Her vision can only be realized when every soul is cleansed and every demon ripped from its bindings. Maintaining order with an icy resolve, she'll stop at nothing, her own humanity a fleeting memory."

Chromas are priced at 10,000 Blue Essence, while emotes are priced at 25,000 Blue Essence. Players must first own the associated champions and skins in order to purchase these Chromas. To clarify, only the giveaways that unlock the associated content are for free.

The Emerald Snow Moon Illaoi skin is a classic representation of the Snow Moon theme, where her weapons, shields and attire glow in a greenish, crystalline hue.

Dzierzba @Dzierzbalol Snow Moon Illaoi has a chroma marked for LPP influencer giveaway so that's the next LPP Chroma.



League of Legends patch 12.12 goes live on June 23, and the Essence Emporium 2022 is expected to arrive shortly after.

