League of Legends Partner Program: Snow Moon Illaoi's Emerald Chroma marked for influencer giveaway 

League of Legends' upcoming skin giveaway has been revealed.
The new Snow Moon Illaoi is the next skin that will be given away through the League Partner Program featured in Essence Emporium 2022.
The League Partner Program or LPP is Riot Games' way of supporting content creators. The goal is to build strong relationships between the organization and its most dedicated community members. Special rewards in the form of limited-time offers and giveaways are distributed as a token of appreciation.
The upcoming League of Legends LPP includes an Emerald Chroma for the Kraken Priestess' new Snow Moon skin, which will be distributed by an influencer.
Snow Moon Illaoi's Emerald Chroma marks the 34th League of Legends LPP giveaway skin
The League Partnership Program is a project where popular community members obtain special rewards for promoting League of Legends. The rewards include giveaways, first looks, special promotions, Riot dev access and more.
Giveaway content is made available in exchange for Blue Essence during an Essence Emporium sale corresponding to its release date. The sale is exclusive to the League Partner Program.
As of now, Emerald Chromas for 33 champion skins have been made available to players as LPP giveaways. They are:
- True Damage Akali
- Cafe Cuties Bard
- Astronaut Corki
- High Noon Darius
- Infernal Amumu
- Papercraft Anivia
- Elderwood Azir
- Arcana Hecarim
- Astronaut Bard
- Pool Party Heimerdinger
- Battle Academia Jayce
- Resistance Jayce
- Arcade Kai'Sa
- Tranquility Dragon Karma
- Shockblade Kassadin
- Odyssey Kha'Zix
- Coven LeBlanc
- Program LeBlanc
- Beezahar
- Dark Star Mordekaiser
- Winter Wonder Neeko
- PsyOps Pyke
- Elderwood Rek'Sai
- Pretty Kitty Rengar
- Sentinel Rengar
- PROJECT: Sejuani
- Dark Star Shaco
- Blood Moon Sivir
- Blood Moon Tryndamere
- Nightbringer Tryndamere
- High Noon Viktor
- Nightbringer Vladimir
- Star Guardian Zoe
Snow Moon Illaoi (Emerald Chroma) happens to be the 34th addition to the list and will be available to players shortly after the Essence Emporium begins.
Illaoi's Snow Moon skin is one of the latest additions to the game, which went live on servers with patch 12.11 on June 8.
According to League of Legends lore:
"Illaoi, the High Priestess of the Snow Moon, imagines a world free of the madness that consumes it. Her vision can only be realized when every soul is cleansed and every demon ripped from its bindings. Maintaining order with an icy resolve, she'll stop at nothing, her own humanity a fleeting memory."
Chromas are priced at 10,000 Blue Essence, while emotes are priced at 25,000 Blue Essence. Players must first own the associated champions and skins in order to purchase these Chromas. To clarify, only the giveaways that unlock the associated content are for free.
The Emerald Snow Moon Illaoi skin is a classic representation of the Snow Moon theme, where her weapons, shields and attire glow in a greenish, crystalline hue.
League of Legends patch 12.12 goes live on June 23, and the Essence Emporium 2022 is expected to arrive shortly after.