League of Legends Patch 11.13 Preview details all mobility updates while introducing Hullbreaker and Anathema's Chains

The latest Patch Preview for Riot's MOBA, League of Legends, hit social media today via Mark Yetter on Twitter. The mobility aspect of the game acts as one of the biggest mechanics, and Patch 11.13 includes several changes that will reduce the amount of boosts players receive.

Perhaps one of the biggest anticipations, the Tahm Kench rework will land in League of Legends with the next patch. In addition to item changes and champion balances, Riot will incorporate 2 brand new items in the in-game shop.

11.13 Patch Preview with full changes.



This'll be my last preview before moving teams, I'll update you all next week with more info about how we're sharing these in the future. pic.twitter.com/BylvBcdxn3 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 15, 2021

This patch covers almost every corner of League of Legends' mobility system, ultimately reducing the pace of the game on small levels to impact in-and-out comps.

League of Legends Patch 11.13 Preview

League of Legends Mobility updates

Stridebreaker (Adjust): Removed dash distance and added ability to cast while moving, AD ratio increased, Slow increased, Cooldown reduced, Mythic passive changes, Total AD increased

Shurelya's (Nerf): decreased total movement speed boost

Cosmic Drive (Nerf): reduced scaling movement speed to flat amount, increased AP

Nimbus Cloak (Nerf): decreased movement speed per threshold

Galeforce (Nerf): decreased Mythic passive movement speed

Prowler's Claw (Nerf): increased cooldown for active, decreased lethality, active targets champions only

Trinity Force (Adjust): increased AD, decreased on-hit movement speed

Lich Bane (Adjust): decreased movement speed, increased AD

Black Cleaver (Adjust): increased HP, decreased movement speed per passive stack

Dead Man's Plate (Adjust): decreased passive charge time, decreased maximum movement speed, passive damage changed to AD

Death's Dance (Adjust): removed bonus movement speed on takedown, increased healing on takedown

League of Legends System Buffs and Nerfs

Divine Sunderer Ranged (Nerf): damage decreased for ranged users

Luden's Tempest: decreased cost to 3200 from 3400

Liandry's Anguish: decreased cost to 3200 from 3400

Everfrost: decreased cost to 3200 from 3400

Moonstone Renewer: increased heal and shiel power per stack

Ghost Poro Rune: increased lifespan

League of Legends New Items

Hullbreaker

Unique Split Push item

50 AD

300 HP

+150% HP regen

Passive: increased armor, magic resist, and damage to towers when no allied champions are nearby, increased large minion armor, magic resist, and damage to towers

Anathema's Chains

Targeted Resist Item

650 HP

20 AH

Active: choose nemesis to build vendetta over

Passive: reduced damage taken from nemesis per stack of vendetta

Passive: increased tenacity for nemesis when at max vendetta stacks

League of Legends Champion adjustments

Rumble (Nerf): increased W cooldown, decreased W movement speed boost

Lee Sin (Nerf): decreased E damage

Riven (Nerf): decreased E shield amount

Xayah (Buff): increased Q damaged per dagger

Aphelios (Buff): increased P stats (AD and lethality)

Olaf (Buff): increased HP per level

Viego (Adjust): decreased Q heal amount on minions, increased E movement speed, missile speed, and missle length

League of Legends Tahm Kench Rework

Tongue Lash (Q): launches tongue that damages and slows first enemy hit, champion hits heal Tahm Kench for 10% and apply a stack of Acquired Taste, activate mid-air on champions with 3 stacks to Devour them

Abyssal Dive (W): Dive down and appear at target location, knocking up enemies, cooldown reduced on champion hit, Devoured allies can travel with Tahm Kench

Thick Skin (E): passively stores damage recently taken as grey health and heals after a few seconds, actively converts grey health into a shield

Devour (R): eats champion and spits them out a few seconds later, enemies need 3 stacks of Aquired Taste to Devour and take damage upon exit, allies can exit early and are granted a shield when spit out, Tahm Kench is grounded while holding a champion but can cast Abyssal Dive

