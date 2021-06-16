League of Legends Patch 11.13 Preview details all mobility updates while introducing Hullbreaker and Anathema's Chains

The latest Patch Preview for Riot's MOBA, League of Legends, hit social media today via Mark Yetter on Twitter. The mobility aspect of the game acts as one of the biggest mechanics, and Patch 11.13 includes several changes that will reduce the amount of boosts players receive.
Perhaps one of the biggest anticipations, the Tahm Kench rework will land in League of Legends with the next patch. In addition to item changes and champion balances, Riot will incorporate 2 brand new items in the in-game shop.
This patch covers almost every corner of League of Legends' mobility system, ultimately reducing the pace of the game on small levels to impact in-and-out comps.
League of Legends Patch 11.13 Preview
League of Legends Mobility updates
- Stridebreaker (Adjust): Removed dash distance and added ability to cast while moving, AD ratio increased, Slow increased, Cooldown reduced, Mythic passive changes, Total AD increased
- Shurelya's (Nerf): decreased total movement speed boost
- Cosmic Drive (Nerf): reduced scaling movement speed to flat amount, increased AP
- Nimbus Cloak (Nerf): decreased movement speed per threshold
- Galeforce (Nerf): decreased Mythic passive movement speed
- Prowler's Claw (Nerf): increased cooldown for active, decreased lethality, active targets champions only
- Trinity Force (Adjust): increased AD, decreased on-hit movement speed
- Lich Bane (Adjust): decreased movement speed, increased AD
- Black Cleaver (Adjust): increased HP, decreased movement speed per passive stack
- Dead Man's Plate (Adjust): decreased passive charge time, decreased maximum movement speed, passive damage changed to AD
- Death's Dance (Adjust): removed bonus movement speed on takedown, increased healing on takedown
League of Legends System Buffs and Nerfs
- Divine Sunderer Ranged (Nerf): damage decreased for ranged users
- Luden's Tempest: decreased cost to 3200 from 3400
- Liandry's Anguish: decreased cost to 3200 from 3400
- Everfrost: decreased cost to 3200 from 3400
- Moonstone Renewer: increased heal and shiel power per stack
- Ghost Poro Rune: increased lifespan
League of Legends New Items
Hullbreaker
- Unique Split Push item
- 50 AD
- 300 HP
- +150% HP regen
- Passive: increased armor, magic resist, and damage to towers when no allied champions are nearby, increased large minion armor, magic resist, and damage to towers
Anathema's Chains
- Targeted Resist Item
- 650 HP
- 20 AH
- Active: choose nemesis to build vendetta over
- Passive: reduced damage taken from nemesis per stack of vendetta
- Passive: increased tenacity for nemesis when at max vendetta stacks
League of Legends Champion adjustments
- Rumble (Nerf): increased W cooldown, decreased W movement speed boost
- Lee Sin (Nerf): decreased E damage
- Riven (Nerf): decreased E shield amount
- Xayah (Buff): increased Q damaged per dagger
- Aphelios (Buff): increased P stats (AD and lethality)
- Olaf (Buff): increased HP per level
- Viego (Adjust): decreased Q heal amount on minions, increased E movement speed, missile speed, and missle length
League of Legends Tahm Kench Rework
- Tongue Lash (Q): launches tongue that damages and slows first enemy hit, champion hits heal Tahm Kench for 10% and apply a stack of Acquired Taste, activate mid-air on champions with 3 stacks to Devour them
- Abyssal Dive (W): Dive down and appear at target location, knocking up enemies, cooldown reduced on champion hit, Devoured allies can travel with Tahm Kench
- Thick Skin (E): passively stores damage recently taken as grey health and heals after a few seconds, actively converts grey health into a shield
- Devour (R): eats champion and spits them out a few seconds later, enemies need 3 stacks of Aquired Taste to Devour and take damage upon exit, allies can exit early and are granted a shield when spit out, Tahm Kench is grounded while holding a champion but can cast Abyssal Dive