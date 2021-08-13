League of Legends patch 11.17 will introduce changes to make Amumu more viable in high-elo games 

Riot Games is currently testing changes that will be looking to make Amumu viable in League of Legends’ high-elo games.

The changes to Amumu are currently in PBE, and tests are being undertaken to check his viability. The issue with Amumu is that he has fallen quite massively down the ladder as compared to other junglers.

The other junglers who are part of the high-elo meta have a much better kit and are extremely versatile. Therefore, unless someone is doing a Friday night drunk queue in League of Legends, the chances of picking Amumu at diamond ranks and above are almost nil.

Think more like Caitlyn W or Teemo R. An ammo system with a lower CD, and multiple charges stored. — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 10, 2021

Riot is, however, willing to look into this by bringing in changes to his kit that will make him more usable.

Riot is testing changes to Amumu’s Q to increase his pick rate in high-elo games within League of Legends

Amumu’s pick rate in Diamond and above matches within League of Legends is abysmal. The only place where Amumu shines is in lower elo matches where people do not know how to counter him. Amumu is nothing but a meat shield that can soak in a lot of damage. Apart from that, he is only viable as long as someone tries to fight him in a one versus one situation.

Amumu ideally latches onto an enemy and tries to keep them engaged while the rest of his team deals the damage. However, a jungler like Diana, Viego, or Lee Sin does not have to rely on the team to deal damage as they are quite self-sufficient. It does not end here as the other junglers are much better at taking objectives as well, which Amumu cannot.

Lee Sin or Viego in League of Legends can take down a drake very easily as compared to Amumu, and thereby people have no reason to play him. Other than that Amumu is purely a tank, and currently, the state of tanks in the game is poor, to say the least. Items like the Divine Sunderer in League of Legends have made life for tanks difficult, and therefore Amumu has completely lost his place in the meta.

11.17 has some interesting changes in test.



I wanted to talk about Amumu real quickly. Our goals here are to make Amumu better in higher MMRs, as his current performance disparity is very large.



Tl;dr - he has 2 Q charges, and we pulled power out of other places. Happy testing! — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 10, 2021

In a recent tweet by Riot’s Lead Game Designer, Jeevun Sidhu, he mentioned that:

“I wanted to talk about Amumu real quickly. Our goals here are to make Amumu better in higher MMRs, as his current performance disparity is very large.

Tl;dr - he has 2 Q charges, and we pulled power out of other places. Happy testing!”

It seems that the changes to Amumu’s Q will be similar to Caitlyn's W or Teemo's R. However, the exact way in which it will function still needs testing. And hopefully, further updates in the future will clear this issue.

Currently, Amumu sits with a 0.5% pick rate at ranks Diamond 2 and above within League of Legends.

Disclaimer: The information provided is based on early news by Riot. Dates and all other details are subject to change in future updates.

Edited by Shaheen Banu