League of Legends patch 11.2 brings significant quality of life changes for ranked matchmaking

League of Legends patch 11.2 brought a significant amount of balance changes to the game, and massive tweaks simultaneously hit both champions and items.

The latest champion, Viego, was also released in the MOBA, and the new patch sought to shift much of the meta that currently exists in League of Legends.

Champion and gameplay updates were not the only things to hit the live server this time around. The League of Legends devs sought to bring a lot of quality of life changes to the game early in the 2021 ranked season.

League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter recently discussed an MMR bug that was having a significant impact on LP gain, making players lose much more than usual during a loss.

We have an update coming in 11.2 that fixes an MMR bug and boosts LP gains. We wanted to both improve the current LP experience but also find the root cause and be sure it's fixed.



After you get some games in on 11.2 let us know how you're feeling about it.



More details: pic.twitter.com/EM7CLWfEi2 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 20, 2021

In a tweet, Yetter wrote:

Fixes to ranked matchmaking in League of Legends patch 11.2

The LP loss/gain system from the very start of League of Legends Season 11 has been heavily criticized by the community.

The MOBA's subreddits are flooded by player complaints about how ranked climbing in League of Legends is particularly abysmal.

Yetter has now suggested that with patch 11.2, the ranked matchmaking will be receiving some good quality of life changes.

Image via Mark Yetter

The LP system will receive some significant tweaks, and players will find it much easier to climb the ladder in Season 11.

Moreover, with League of Legends patch 11.1, divisional promotions were also removed from the game, making the entire process much more streamlined than before.