League of Legends patch 11.5 will be introducing starter item bundles to the MOBA

The new Mythic Item system makes it much easier for players in League of Legends’ season 11 to make correct item choices (Image via Riot Games)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified 8 min ago
Feature
League of Legends patch 11.5 will introduce more changes to the in-game items shop to make itemization easier and much more streamlined for players.

Shopkeeper Boris might not be too happy about how Riot Games has been making so many changes to the store and items since preseason 11.

The Yordle is notorious (a story made by the community) for trapping players into buying items that do not fit the situation that they are in. Players subsequently don't gain the most value from the gold that they invest.

The new Mythic Item system, along with the recommendation prompts in the shop, makes it much easier for players in League of Legends’ season 11 to make correct item choices.

To make things even more streamlined, Riot will soon be adding item bundles to the game to help out newer players and prevent them from spending too much time browsing through the shop.

Jordan Checkman, the senior experience designer on League of Legends’ gameplay, tweeted that starter bundles will be hitting the shop with patch 11.5.

Typical starting items like the Doran’s set will be available, alongside potions and other consumables. Players will no more have any excuse for forgetting to buy consumables to help out in the laning phase.

Starter Bundles will be coming to League of Legends’ ARAM as well

The new starter bundles will not just be restricted to the League of Legends base game itself. Checkman also revealed that the ARAM game mode will also be seeing this new tweak to the item shop when patch 11.5 finally goes live.

However, the items in ARAM will be different. As players start with more gold in the game mode, there will be Bami’s Cinder and Phage present in the starter bundle.

League of Legends patch 11.5 is expected to go live on March 3 and will also bring a lot of changes to champions and items.

Published 26 Feb 2021, 10:19 IST
League of Legends
