League of Legends patch 11.5 will be introducing starter item bundles to the MOBA

League of Legends patch 11.5 will introduce more changes to the in-game items shop to make itemization easier and much more streamlined for players.

Shopkeeper Boris might not be too happy about how Riot Games has been making so many changes to the store and items since preseason 11.

The Yordle is notorious (a story made by the community) for trapping players into buying items that do not fit the situation that they are in. Players subsequently don't gain the most value from the gold that they invest.

The new Mythic Item system, along with the recommendation prompts in the shop, makes it much easier for players in League of Legends’ season 11 to make correct item choices.

To make things even more streamlined, Riot will soon be adding item bundles to the game to help out newer players and prevent them from spending too much time browsing through the shop.

Coming this patch to the Item Shop: Starter Bundles!



We've used the power of Data Science™️ to determine which item combinations are most commonly purchased first and built that into the recommendation system.



Y'all are boring though, and mostly buy potions. (At least on WW) pic.twitter.com/SS32VaSvEU — Jordan Checkman (@CestDommage) February 25, 2021

Jordan Checkman, the senior experience designer on League of Legends’ gameplay, tweeted that starter bundles will be hitting the shop with patch 11.5.

Typical starting items like the Doran’s set will be available, alongside potions and other consumables. Players will no more have any excuse for forgetting to buy consumables to help out in the laning phase.

Starter Bundles will be coming to League of Legends’ ARAM as well

Also yes, I wanted them to be named starter packs. I was overruled. pic.twitter.com/20RQi4TU2Y — Jordan Checkman (@CestDommage) February 25, 2021

The new starter bundles will not just be restricted to the League of Legends base game itself. Checkman also revealed that the ARAM game mode will also be seeing this new tweak to the item shop when patch 11.5 finally goes live.

However, the items in ARAM will be different. As players start with more gold in the game mode, there will be Bami’s Cinder and Phage present in the starter bundle.

League of Legends patch 11.5 is expected to go live on March 3 and will also bring a lot of changes to champions and items.