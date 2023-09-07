League of Legends patch 13.18 pre-notes: Massive ability adjustments set for Bard

League of Legends patch 13.18 pre-notes are now live, with a fair amount of changes that players can look forward to in the MOBA when the official update drops next week. While there are nerfs and buffs this tie round, the most number of changes will be making their way to Bard, as the support champion is in for a massive set of adjustments.
However, the changes listed below are tentative, as Riot Games will be testing out their pre-note balance decisions in the League of Legends PBE.
Hence, there may be a major difference between what is represented here and what will eventually make its way to the final update set for September 13, 2023.
League of Legends patch 13.18 pre-notes
Let's look at the League of Legends patch 13.18 pre-notes:
1) Champion Buffs
Irelia
- R CD: 140-100 >>> 125-85
Gwen
- Health Growth: 109 >>> 115
- Monster Cap: 6 + 10% AP >>> 10 +15% AP
Kennen
- E Energy Cost: 100-80 >>> 80
- R CD: 120 >>> 120-80
Senna
- Critical Strike Damage: 91.5% >>> 100%
- W AoE hits now count towards P proc
Thresh
- W Shield: 50-130 +1.5 per Soul >>> 50-130 +2.0 per Soul
2) Champion Buffs
Jarvan IV
- Passive % Health Damage: 8% >>> 6%
Kayn (Red/Darkin)
- Passive Healing: 20-30% >>> 25% R AD Ratio: 13% per 100 AD >>> 10% per 100 AD
Rell
- E Move Speed: 15-25% >>> 12-20% (Doubled when running toward an enemy or your target)
Tryndamere
- Base AD: 68 >>> 66
- Health per Level: 115 >>> 108
Xayah
- Base Health: 660 >>> 630
- Health Growth: 102 >>> 107
- E CD: 11-9 >>> 13-9
Speaking on the Tyndamere nerfs, the League of Legends developers stated:
“We would like to balance him around this +50 range and nerf elsewhere to reduce how binary he is. Given his kit is still 80% about auto attacking, he will still be one of our more statchecky/binary champions (possibly still the most), but the goal of the changes is to move power budget out of his actual damage when attacking and more into using his spacing tools smartly.“
3) Champion Adjustments
Bard
- P Out of Combat Move Speed Max Stacks: 5 >> 10
- Stack Duration: 7 >> 20
- W now uses ammo (max 2)
- W CD/Ammo Charge Time: 14 >> 18
- W Shrine Charge Time: 10 >> 5
- W Move Speed: 30% decaying over 1.5s >> 20%-30% +0.05% AP decaying over 1.5s
4) System buffs
Stormrazor
- Attack Damage: 50 >>> 55
5) System Nerfs
- Spear of Shojin
6) System Adjustments
Crown of the Shattered Queen
- Ability Power: 70 >>> 85
- Safeguard: 75% for 1.5 seconds >>> 40% for 2.5 seconds
- Removed: Poise (10-40 AP during Safeguard)
Statikk Shiv
- Attack Damage: 60 >>> 55
- Attack Damage: 45 >>> 50
- Minion Energize: 250-350 >>> 200
On the Statikk Shiv nerfs, the League of Legends developer commented:
“Shiv's identity is waveclearing, but it's been a little too good at it, resulting in lower levels of interaction and a bit too much tempo on these champions. We're happy that it's a core purchase on some champions, but with the nerf here and a small buff to Stormrazor, we hope that the Marksman first item space has a bit better diversity.”
League of Legends patch 13.18 is set to go live next week on September 13, 2023. This will also be one of the major patches leading into Worlds 2023.