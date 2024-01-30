League of Legends patch 14.3 early notes: All expected upcoming changes

League of Legends patch 14.3 will introduce a significant number of changes to the MOBA in the upcoming update. The early notes are now live and highlight some of the changes that players can expect from the official patch next week. However, these tweaks are tentative, and Riot Games will first test them out in the League of Legends PBE before officially shipping them.

Additionally, there will be more changes added to the ones mentioned thus far as the developer is still looking to balance the meta after the massive alterations introduced with League of Legends patch 14.1.

League of Legends patch 14.3 early notes

1) Champions

Aurelion Sol

Q cost reduced from 45-65 to 30-50, stacks per champion burst increased from one to three.

W cost reduced from 80-100 to 50-70, cooldown reduced from 22-16 to 15-11 seconds, damage amp (Q) increased from 14-20 percent to 18-26 percent.

E stacks per small minions/monsters unchanged, per large minion/monsters reduced from three to two, per champion/epic monsters reduced from five to two.

Lillia

Passive damge of time target total health ability power scaling total over three seconds reduced from 1.5 to 1.25 percent.

Q damage ability power scaling reduced from 45 to 35 percent.

Maokai

Base mana regeneration reduced from 7.2 to six.

Passive healing base breakpoints (4-34) now removed, total health scaling breakpoints increased from 4-12 to 4-13.25 percent.

Q cooldown reduced from 8-5 to 7-5 seconds, cost reduced from 60 to 40.

E cooldown changed from 14 seconds to 16-12 seconds, cost changed from 45-85 to 60-80.

R cooldown changed from 120-100 to 130-90 seconds.

Ziggs

Armor increased from 18 (plus 4.5) to 21 (plus 4.7).

W cooldown reduced from 24-12 to 20-12 seconds.

Zyra

Mana regeneration increased from 13 (plus 0.4) to seven (plus 0.8).

Q cost reduced from 70 to 55.

W small unit on-kill cooldown refund increased from 20 to 35 percent, large unit cooldown refund unchanged (still 100 percent).

2) Items

3) Skins

Heavenscale Diana

Heavenscale Ezreal

Prestige Heavenscale Ezreal

Heavenscale Janna

Heavenscale Kai’Sa

Heavenscale Lee Sin

Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin

Heavenscale Master Yi

