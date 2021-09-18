League of Legends players have discovered a bug where Astronaut Veigar’s stun lasts longer than expected

Bugs are a common occurrence when it comes to champions within League of Legends.

Several champions get bugged whenever a new patch drops, as a game of this magnitude is often hard to code. Changes in one aspect of the game often leave behind hidden bugs, which eventually get discovered by the community.

ali 🐯 @Yaqqa I want temp-elo to reach diamond so i will be buying this skin and insta refunding next patch if its bugfixed reddit.com/r/leagueoflege… I want temp-elo to reach diamond so i will be buying this skin and insta refunding next patch if its bugfixed reddit.com/r/leagueoflege…

However, the difference is that League of Legends is a competitive game. Therefore, any bug that makes a champion broken is usually unacceptable by the community. One such bug has recently been discovered with a very popular skin of Veigar called Astronaut Veigar.

Several players claim that the skin is pay-to-win as the stun’s animation does not correspond to its duration.

This is not the first time a champion skin has been bugged within League of Legends

The bug with Astronaut Veigar is something that is not new within League of Legends. Previously, players have complained that other skins often feel broken or pay-to-win. Sometimes the costliest skins have better animation that usually solves clunky movement issues with age-old character models.

Skins like Sentinel Vayne in League of Legends feel much smoother than Vayne's base model, and this is just a small example of a pay-to-win scenario. The bug with Astronaut Veigar is such that the stun lasts even after the animation is over. Players seem to be facing an invisible wall even after it shows that the stun has dissipated.

Rowin @Rowinwan1 Did riot forget to update the Veigar E hitbox what's happening Did riot forget to update the Veigar E hitbox what's happening https://t.co/drCL7Yz6JN

Veigar is not a great champion, to begin with. However, if one can lock his stun on time, then he can deal some significant damage. Therefore, a skin that locks enemies longer than expected will obviously feel pay-to-win and thus is leading to frustration amongst players.

The surprising aspect is that this skin made it past the PBE, and no one ever noticed this issue. It is highly possible that the bug has surfaced recently and did not exist earlier.

In such a case, Riot Games will have to indulge and take care of this as soon as possible. This has to be done quickly as players will soon start abusing the skin, which might be problematic to control. The best-case scenario would be for Riot Games to lock that skin within League of Legends and open it once the problem has been resolved.

