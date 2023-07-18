League of Legends S13 Mid-Season Ranked Reset date and time revealed for all regions

With League of Legends patch 13.14 notes going today, players finally get to know then the Mid-Season Ranked Reset is officially happening for their region. Patch 13.14 is a massive mid-season update for the MOBA, where the developers are not only introducing the newest champion Naafiri but alternate game modes like the 2v2v2v2 Arena, Torment of Souls, as well as the Ranked Reset.

With patch 13.14, the Split 1 ranked season will come to an end, with the Split 2 season kicking off soon after. This will partially reset the rank for every player. However, they will have an easier time getting placed in a higher tier when the new Split goes live.

There has been a fair bit of confusion amongst players regarding when the Mid-Season Ranked will reset for their region and when Split 2 will start. Today’s guide will go over the Split 2 start date and time for all regions in League of Legends Season 13.

When is League of Legends Split 1 ending for all regions?

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends The pressure’s on. Only 1 day (!) left in Split 1 of the 2023 Ranked Season. Split 1 of the 2023 Ranked Season ends. Ranks reset when Split 2 begins a day later on July 19 12 PM CST, so get those last games in

League of Legends Split 1 for Season 13 will end on July 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM CST for all regions. Ranked games will be disabled temporarily, but they will be enabled again at 3:00 AM local time.

However, ranked games will count towards Split 1 or Split 2 reward progression till the next Split is officially live.

League of Legends S13 Split 2 and Mid-Season Ranked Reset start date and time for all regions

Here is when Split 2 is going live in S13 for every region with the Mid-Season Ranked Reset:

Oceania: Jul 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

Jul 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Japan: July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Japan Standard Time (JST)

July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Japan Standard Time (JST) Republic of Korea: Jul 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Korea Standard Time (KST)

Jul 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Korea Standard Time (KST) Russia: July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Moscow Standard Time (MSK)

July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Moscow Standard Time (MSK) EU Nordic & East: July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Central European Time (CET)

July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Central European Time (CET) Turkey: July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Turkey (GMT+3)

July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Turkey (GMT+3) EU West : July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 British Summer Time (BST)

: July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 British Summer Time (BST) Brazil: July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Brazil Standard Time (GMT-3)

July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Brazil Standard Time (GMT-3) Latin America South: July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Argentina (GMT-3)

July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Argentina (GMT-3) Latin America North: July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Central Standard Time (CST)

July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Central Standard Time (CST) North America: July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Pacific Standard Time (PST)

July 19, 2023, at 12:00:00 Pacific Standard Time (PST) Philippines: July 20, 2023, at 12:00:00 Philippine Standard Time

July 20, 2023, at 12:00:00 Philippine Standard Time Vietnam : July 20, 2023, at 12:00:00, Indochina Time (GMT+7)

: July 20, 2023, at 12:00:00, Indochina Time (GMT+7) Singapore, Malaysia, & Indonesia: July 20, 2023, at 12:00:00 Singapore Standard Time (GMT+8)

July 20, 2023, at 12:00:00 Singapore Standard Time (GMT+8) Thailand: July 20, 2023, at 12:00:00 Indochina Time (GMT+7)

July 20, 2023, at 12:00:00 Indochina Time (GMT+7) Taiwan: July 20, 2023, at 12:00:00 Taipei Standard Time (GMT+8)

July 20, 2023, at 12:00:00 Taipei Standard Time (GMT+8) China: July 21, 2023, at 17:00:00 China Standard Time (GMT+8)

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Prepare yourself for some knockdown-drag-out-fist-pumping-gut-punching Soul fighting, coming July 20.

When will League of Legends Season 13 Split 1 rewards be distributed?

Those looking to get their hands on the Split 1 rewards will start getting their loot after patch 13.14 goes live. All rewards will be distributed by the end of LoL patch 13.15, which ends on August 14, 2023.

League of Legends Season 13 Split 2 highlights

With Ranked Split 2, the S13 competitive season of the game will not have promotional series between the divisions. The number of placement games required to get placed in a rank for newer profiles will also drop to 5 from 10.

There will also be a more balanced tier distribution of players, as Split 2 will add an Emerald tier which will be the rank between Platinum and Diamond.