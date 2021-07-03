League of Legends' Sentinels of Light event will feature in-client interactions similar to Spirit Blossom

Riot Games revealed that the upcoming Sentinels of Light event in League of Legends will have similar in-client interactivity to the Spirit Blossom event.

In a recent YouTube video, League of Legends' gameplay producer Jessica “Safelocked” Nam spoke about various aspects of the upcoming Sentiels of Light event.

The interactive Spirit Blossom client (Screengrab via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Although she didn't specify the in-game details of the one-month-long event, she did confirm that it will be very much connected to League of Legends' core Runeterra Lore. As stated by Riot Safelocked,

"After Spirit Blossom, we heard how much you enjoyed these more immersive events in the client. So we'll be doing something similar for Sentinels of Light. Additionally, this event will be based on core canonical lore. Every skin, story, and movement you experience in the MOBA will be moving the story of Runeterra and its champions forward, which is something we know you've waited for a long time."

The flames of Ruin ignite in Rise of the Sentinels, coming July 8. pic.twitter.com/2uof8PcvfU — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 21, 2021

The Sentinels of Light event is scheduled to hit League of Legends servers alongside Patch 11.14 and lasts from July 8 to August 10.

League of Legends' Sentinels of Light event will allow players to act as active characters in the Runeterran story

The Spirit Blossom festival event was one of Riot's biggest League of Legends summer events, held back in July 2020. The celebration featured a unique dialogue-driven in-client system that allowed players to complete in-game challenges and progress further in the story.

It also allowed participants to speak to various champions within the storyline of the event.

Spitit Blossom event's client visual (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The Sentinels of Light event will have similar in-client interactivity, giving different choices to the players in terms of which characters to interact with and what actions to take.

Exclusive rewards from specific quests will also be available to players with certain champions and the activities will be a brilliant way to reveal the story behind the event.

Long ago, a mad king’s love ripped the world apart. The Ruination approaches—will you stand against the darkness?



Learn the tale of the #Ruination:https://t.co/q5DDCzANLD pic.twitter.com/ZHmZ2vbkVh — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 30, 2021

As mentioned by Safelocked, the entire event will be based on League of Legends' canonical Runeterra lore, which clearly depicts that the happenings through the Sentinels of Light will have a long-lasting effect on the Summoner's Rift and beyond.

Thus, by creating this interactive client feature, Riot's attempt is to make League of Legends players more involved with the game through active participation in the Ruination story of Runeterra.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul