League of Legends World Championships wins Best Esports Event at The Game Awards 2021

The 2021 League of Legends World Championships, held in the month of October, has been awarded "Best Esports Event" at The Game Awards 2021.

This is quite an honor for the tournament, as it shows Riot Games' success in a year filled with chaos and turmoil. The 2021 League of Legends World Championships was one of the most well-organized events of the same year.

In fact, the competition was quite tough, considering that The International 2021 and Valorant Champions Tour were also part of the nominations. Despite that, the 2021 League of Legends World Championships prevailed.

The 2021 League of Legends World Championships is proof of Riot Games' hard work and dedication

There is no denying the fact that 2021 was quite a hard year for Esports in general. The spread of the Covid-19 virus made it difficult to conduct events and tournaments across the world.

Several tournaments got canceled while others had to be conducted within closed doors in order to ensure safety. Despite such turmoil, Riot Games conducted the League of Legends World Championships 2021 in the most streamlined fashion.

In fact, just a month before the tournament, Riot Games had to switch the official venue from China to Europe. This is because teams and technical staff had trouble obtaining visas for travel to China.

Thus, the event was shifted to Iceland within a month's notice. Regardless, Riot Games was able to pull the event off without a hitch.

Several nominees for the award, such as The International, were ridden with production issues. Fans watching the tournament at home often had to face sound issues and match delays.

However, at the League of Legends World Championships 2021, not a single technical or production issue was faced at any moment. All of the matches were conducted as per order across the tournament.

Thus it is safe to say that League of Legends World Championships 2021 winning the prize at The Game Awards is definitely well-deserved.

