League of Legends Worlds 2021 Finals: Teams Qualified and Schedule

After weeks of grueling competition, the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2021 are just around the corner.

22 teams from all across the world competed against one another and only two remained in the end. Edward Gaming from the Chinese LPL and DAMWON KIA from Korean LCK are the final remaining teams who will lock horns for the trophy of the world championship.

This is set to be a game between the best that League of Legends has to offer for the 2021 season. Both of these teams have showcased class and quality in their games and fans hope to witness an amazing best-of-five series in the end.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of Worlds 2021 finals

The semi-finals of League of Legends Worlds 2021 took place on October 30 and 31. Both of the semi-finals delivered on their promises of being exciting matchups. DAMWON KIA had to fight hard against T1 in order to grab the series 3-2.

EDG also had to play an incredibly difficult game against Gen.G in order to qualify for the finals with the same scoreline. However, in terms of quality, many League of Legends fans claimed that DAMWON KIA vs T1 was better when compared to EDG vs Gen.G.

The biggest attraction about the finals is set to be the fact that it is a game between the winners of both the LPL as well as the LCK. This, however, is something that many might have expected before League of Legends Worlds 2021 even began.

The scale of dominance shown by both teams over the course of the tournament has been unmatched. EDG has been a bit inconsistent at times with quite a few mistakes in their gameplay. DAMWON KIA, on the other hand, has been excessively consistent with almost flawless gameplay all across the board.

It will be interesting to see how EDG adapts once they face the LCK juggernauts who are looking to win it all the way.

The schedule of the match has been provided in the table below,

Match Date Where to watch DAMWON KIA vs Edward Gaming November 6, 2021 RIOT GAMES Twitchlol esports website

The finals will be decided over a best-of-five series. However, apart from that there will be an opening ceremony as well featuring live performances by artists. Riot Games will probably have an Arcane themed event as well on the same day.

Fans will get to witness quite the spectacle on the final day of League of Legends Worlds 2021. Overall, this has been a very successful tournament and is expected to end on a high note as well.

