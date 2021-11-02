LCK analyst criticizes Gen.G for Renekton obsession after loss at League of Legends Worlds 2021 semi-finals

Gen.G, the Korean second seed, was eliminated from the semi-finals of League of Legends Worlds 2021 after a loss against Edward Gaming (EDG).

While many people praised Gen.G’s performance after overcoming all odds, LCK analyst Chronicler criticized the team for their obsession with Renekton. Gen.G picked Renekton three times in the five-game series against EDG.

Fernando Cardenete @fercardenete I've liked some of the Renektons from Gen.G but this one seems atrocious, why would you ever pick Renekton in this situation? I've liked some of the Renektons from Gen.G but this one seems atrocious, why would you ever pick Renekton in this situation? https://t.co/ym0ODvT1TS

Renekton is considered one of the weakest champions in the current League of Legends meta. Despite that, Gen.G’s toplaner Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee seems to be very comfortable with the champion.

Chronicler feels Gen.G's potential is getting wasted due to disregard for the League of Legends meta

Renekton was one of the strongest League of Legends champions in the top lane back in April and May. He became a terror to deal with as his extreme sustain and ability to dash in and out of fights made life very difficult for enemies. However, Renekton was nerfed several times in the following months leading to him falling off the meta completely.

He was picked a few times at League of Legends Worlds 2021. However, he was definitely not a champion that teams preferred to pick.

On the other hand, Gen.G loves to pick this champion, especially because of Rascal. He is comfortable playing the champion, and it is his pocket pick whenever the team is in trouble.

Gen.G lost the first game to EDG in the best-of-five series of the second semi-final at League of Legends Worlds 2021. As a result, Rascal picked Renekton for the second game which Gen.G ended up winning. He picked the champion once again for the third game to grab another win.

This made Gen.G feel that Renekton was the way to go. However, after they switched the draft for the fourth game, Gen.G was unable to secure the win. The series was tied 2-2 and this meant that the final game was do-or-die. Gen.G picked Renekton again, and this time they got demolished.

In truth, the only reason Renekton worked in games two and three was because of individual mistakes from EDG, rather than the champion being dominant. Chronicler, one of the best analysts in League of Legends' LCK, slammed Gen.G for picking Renekton.

Chronicler claims that Gen.G has a lot of potential. However, according to him, the team gets lucky wins with picks like Renekton, and this is what prevents them from trying out new combinations. He feels this is the one of the biggest things that has been holding the team back.

Sushiboy @__sushiboy @Ng2224 @feviknight thank god gen g is out. im so sick and tired of seeing that sinner renekton pick by rascal. @Ng2224 @feviknight thank god gen g is out. im so sick and tired of seeing that sinner renekton pick by rascal.

Sometimes being comfortable with a champion alone does not warrant it being picked. Especially at a stage like the League of Legends World Championships, where a player needs to be flexible.

This has been Gen.G’s story over the whole of 2021 where the players would try something and fail. They would they go back to relying on comfort picks that are very bad in the current meta.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hopefully, Gen.G will learn from their mistakes and try to be innovative like DAMWON KIA or T1.

Edited by Siddharth Satish