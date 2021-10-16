League of Legends Worlds 2021 Group C Phase 2: Head-to-Head, predictions and matches to look out for

The second set of the round robin group stage at League of Legends Worlds 2021 began on October 15. Group C is going to have their games on October 17 and these matches will finalize the standings from the third group at League of Legends Worlds 2021.

Currently, Royal Never Give Up (RNG) is leading the pack with 3 wins and 0 losses. PSG Talon has 2 wins and 1 loss, while Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) has 1 win and 2 losses.

Fnatic is in the worst situation with 0 wins and 3 losses. If Fnatic wants to qualify for the quarter finals from the group, they will have to win every game; if the need arises, then play a tiebreaker as well.

Group C Phase 2 at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Overview of participating teams

Group C at League of Legends Worlds 2021 has four teams, namely RNG, HLE, Fnatic and PSG Talon.

RNG is, by far, the most dominant team in the group. The team has performed to the level of Chinese LPL teams; showcasing its dominance in a spectacular fashion.

PSG Talon was the dark horse in the group and has managed to keep the title quite successfully. The team showcased an immense amount of talent and proved that no one should take it lightly.

Fnatic has been the most disappointing team in group C. The sudden departure of Upset has hit the team hard, however, and internal issues within the organization have further fuelled the breakdown of morale. As a result, the problems are reflecting on the games with some of the worst performances ever by the European team.

Hanwha Life Esports has been the most consistent team amongst all four. It has performed exactly in the way people expected. The team has mostly relied on individual performances from Deft and Chovy, while often struggling to find team synergy during tough times.

Head-to-Head results

In terms of head-to-head matchups, HLE has faced everyone else only once at League of Legends Worlds 2021. HLE lost to RNG and PSG Talon, while grabbing a win against Fnatic.

On the other hand, RNG has faced Fnatic multiple times. RNG leads Fnatic 6-1 in head-to-head matches.

PSG Talon faced RNG during the Mid Season Invitational 2021. Including results from the first stage of the round robin at Worlds 2021, RNG leads PSG Talon 3-1 in head-to-head matchups.

Predictions

Match Predicted Winner Hanwha Life Esports vs PSG Talon PSG Talon Royal Never Give Up vs Fnatic Royal Never Give Up PSG Talon vs Royal Never Give Up Royal Never Give Up Fnatic vs Hanwha Life Esports Fnatic Hanwha Life Esports vs Royal Never Give Up Royal Never Give Up Fnatic vs PSG Talon PSG Talon

When and Where to watch

Group C matches from the second round robin stage at League of Legends Worlds 2021 will be telecast live on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. The matches will also be available for viewing on the League of Legends' esports website. The matches will be telecast on October 17, 2021.

Matches of Interest

The key matches of Interest are going to be,

RNG vs Fnatic HLE vs PSG Talon HLE vs Fnatic

Fnatic’s results in both of these matches will define their future. The same goes for PSG Talon and HLE as well. However, Fnatic is in its worst state and will have to win against both RNG and HLE to have a chance.

PSG Talon only needs to win two matches and it currently stands as the favorite to finish as second seed from Group C at League of Legends Worlds 2021 .

