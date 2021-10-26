League of Legends Worlds 2021 semi-finals: Qualified teams, schedule and more

The semi-finals of League of Legends Worlds 2021 will commence on 30 October 2021. Four of the best League of Legends teams in the world will compete for the final prize. This is the final lap of the tournament where even a little complacency will mean defeat.

These teams have worked extremely hard to come this far, having to wade through multiple regional tournaments. Even the qualification process required them to be amongst the top four teams in their regions.

Therefore, the stakes are immeasurably high as only two teams will reach the final stage of League of Legend Worlds 2021. Five games across two days will determine the winners and losers.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the semi-final stage at Worlds 2021

The quarter-finals at League of Legends Worlds 2021 were an extremely one-sided affair. Three games concluded with a 3-0 scoreline while only one bout finished with a 3-2 slugfest. T1, DAMWON KIA and Gen.G crushed their competition.

Edward Gaming, however, did not have it easy as they had to face Royal Never Give Up in a grueling five-match series to earn a semi-final spot. Many have condemned the quarter-final stage as boring and dull due to its swift conclusion.

Therefore, the semi-finals are expected to have better games and rejuvenate the proceedings. Having said that, the stage will be rife with suspense and tension as all qualified teams, barring Gen.G, are cited as potential favorites.

However, apart from Edward Gaming, every other team has a World Championships victory in their accomplishments and therefore, boasts a lot of experience in terms of big game mentality.

If readers get confused, Gen.G was previously known as Samsung Galaxy, which won the 2017 League of Legends World Championships.

Thus to summarize, the teams that have qualified for the semi-finals are:

T1 (LCK, Korea)

(LCK, Korea) DAMWON KIA (LCK, Korea)

(LCK, Korea) Gen.G (LCK, Korea)

(LCK, Korea) Edward Gaming (LPL, China)

League of Legends Worlds 2021 semi-final schedule

Match Date T1 vs DAMWON KIA OCTOBER 30, 2021 Gen.G vs Edward Gaming OCTOBER 31, 2021

While Gen.G vs. Edward Gaming might look a foregone conclusion, many have touted T1 vs. DAMWON KIA as the true finals. Several fans and analysts expect the winner of the latter to hoist the cup. Suffice to say, expectations are at an all-time high.

In either case, these are high-profile matches which will probably deliver on the hype and excitement.

