League of Legends Worlds 2022 Semifinals: Full match schedule, teams qualified, and more

The quarterfinals stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 has finally come to an end, with the tournament all set to kick off its semifinals. The top four teams in the international event have been locked-in and the community expects it to be one of the most exciting semifinals in a long time.

Therefore, relevant information about all the teams that have qualified for the semifinals along with a detailed match schedule has been provided in this article. This year's semifinals will include three South Korean teams once again and one team from China.

Looking at this information, the odds are heavily in favor of a South Korean victory. Nevertheless, in the past, the final remaining Chinese team has managed to come out victorious. Irrespective of the results, history will be made and records will be set at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

Full details regarding the semifinals for League of Legends Worlds 2022

Before moving further, it is important to provide the list of teams who have qualified for the semifinals at League of Legends Worlds 2022. Along with the names of the teams, their regions have been provided for the convenience of fans. The teams are as follows:

JDG (LPL, China)

T1 (LCK, South Korea)

Gen.G (LCK, South Korea)

DRX (LCK, South Korea)

With the four qualified teams set, the timing and matchups for the semifinals have been provided below.

Saturday, October 29, 2022

JDG vs T1

Sunday, October 30, 2022

DRX vs Gen.G

Amongst these four teams, anyone can win the tournament considering how each of them has performed so far. Obviously, JDG is a strong team and the number one seed from the LPL.

Having crushed all the competition that the squad has faced so far, it will be a monumental task to take them down. However, JDG is not the only top team here as T1 seems to be a heavy favorite for the tournament as well.

T1 has overwhelmed the likes of EDG and RNG in League of Legends Worlds 2022 and it is safe to say that Faker is eager to add another World Championship title to his name. The matchup between JDG and T1 is bound to be interesting as one tries to make history while the other will be fighting for the Chinese region.

In any case, while T1 is looking to add a fourth trophy to their collection, Gen.G and Chovy seem determined to obtain their first one. Many fans within the community feel that Chovy is arguably the best midlaner in the world right now and is playing at a level much higher than anyone else.

Claiming this year's trophy would be definitive proof of the title of the best player in the world. However, this task will not be easy, as Gen.G will be facing DRX, a team that has made a miracle run at Worlds 2022 so far.

Deft seems to be on a mission to ensure that his potentially final run in the League of Legends World Championship does not end in defeat. With DRX already defeating the likes of Top Esports and EDG, Gen.G may likely be another roadblock that the team needs to overcome.

