League of Legends: OPPO joins Riot Games as a new global partner

OPPO to become a global partner

Riot Games has announced a partnership with China-based smartphone manufacturer OPPO for all the upcoming international tournaments. The two giants penned a five-year deal which will make OPPO the official partner for MSI, Worlds, and All-star events till 2024.

Naz Aletaha, head of Global Esports Partnerships at Riot Games spoke about the partnership as she said,

“OPPO’s commitment to design and innovation are cornerstones in everything they do, and we are thrilled to have them bring their pioneering spirit to our global sport and fanbase. To be OPPO’s first esports league partner is a powerful testament to the resonance of League of Legends esports, and we look forward to collaborating together to celebrate the sport, our fans, and the love of the game.”

Brian Shen, OPPO Vice President and President of Global Marketing at OPPO also commented,

“Esports is a fast-growing sport globally, and League of Legends has become a lifestyle of many young people in recent years. As a consumer-centered brand, OPPO always seeks the right way to communicate with young people, our target audience. This is a great move for Riot and OPPO; the partnership will allow us to continue to strengthen our bond with the young as we join them in celebrating the victory of each game.”

The deal will go live before Worlds 2019 which begins on October 2 with the Play-in stage. OPPO will join the long list of organizations to partner with Riot Games which includes Nike, MasterCard and the most recent one being Louis Vuitton.

Riot and Louis Vuitton will work together to design LV based skins and chromas. Louis Vuitton will also design the trophy case for Worlds 2019 which will be given to the winners of the tournament in Paris on November 10.

