League Of Legends Patch 10.4: New Blood Moon Skins along with Items and Rune Changes

New Blood Moon skins are on their way in patch 10.4

The League of Legends Patch 10.4 is going to be a big one. The PBE is currently flooded with champion balance changes, as well as tweaks to certain runes and items, that have been seeing a lot of dominance in the current meta.

However, balance changes are not going to be the only thing that patch 10.4 is going to have in store for the fans. Riot is also going to be releasing new Blood Moon skin updates for the champions: Katarina, Master Yi, and Tryndamere.

The last patch of 10.3 brought with it new Heartseeker skins for Yuumi and Jinx, which went incredibly well with the festive mood of Valentine’s Day. But, this time around they’re going to be taking up a slightly different approach and will be returning to the Blood Moon Line yet again.

Here is a first look at the splash art of the skins Riot has planned:

Katarina Blood moon Skin

Master Yi Blood Moon Skin Tryndamere Blood Moon Skin Bami's Cinder getting a few tweaks

Phase rush buffed for melee champions Hail of Blades got a few tweaks Omnistone getting a bit of change

Item Changes

Here are some of the item changes that Riot has been tinkering with in the PBE as off late:

Advertisement

Bami’s Cinder – changed

Unique Passive – Immolate:

Unique Passive – Immolate effect now reads: “Burns nearby enemies for [6 to 23] magic damage per second. Once every 10 seconds, your next immobilizing spell deals [6 to 23] (+2% Your Bonus HP) bonus magic damage and releases a fire nova that also deals that bonus damage around you. Immolate’s damage is increased by 100% to minions and monsters.”

Cinderhulk – changed

Unique Passive – Immolate:

Unique Passive – Immolate effect now reads: “While in combat, burns nearby enemies for [12 to 29] magic damage a second. Once every 10 seconds, your next immobilizing spell deals [12 to 29] (+4% Your Bonus HP) bonus magic damage and releases a fire nova that also deals that bonus damage around you. Immolate’s damage is increased by 300% damage to minions and monsters.”

Forgefire Cape – changed

Unique Passive – Immolate:

Unique Passive – Immolate effect now reads: “Burns nearby enemies for [26 to 43] magic damage per second. Once every 10 seconds, your next immobilizing spell deals [26 to 43] (+5% Your Bonus HP) bonus magic damage and releases a fire nova that also deals that bonus damage around you. Immolate’s damage is increased by 50% to minions and monsters.”

Sunfire Cape – changed

Unique Passive – Immolate:

Unique Passive – Immolate effect now reads: “Burns nearby enemies for [26 to 43] magic damage per second. Once every 10 seconds, your next immobilizing spell deals [26 to 43] (+5% Your Bonus HP) bonus magic damage and releases a fire nova that also deals that bonus damage around you. Immolate’s damage is increased by 50% to minions and monsters.”

Blade of the Ruined King – changed

Effects:

This item’s Unique Passive now lets Melee users deal 11% of a target’s health as bonus damage

Might of the Ruined King – changed

Effects:

Unique Passive now lets Melee users deal 11% of a target’s current health as bonus damage

Tiamat – changed

Unique Active – Crescent:

Damage changed to [100% of total AD] from [60-100% of total AD]

No longer reads: “(closest enemies take the most damage)”

Titanic Hydra – buffed

Effects:

Health increased to 550 from 450

Ravenous Hydra – changed

Unique Active – Crescent:

Damage changed to [100% of total AD] from [60-100% of total AD]

No longer says: “(closest enemies take the most damage)”

Rune Changes

Compared to the champion and item changes, the tweaks being made to some keystone runes is not all that significant. To be rather honest, in the PBE, they are currently making some adjustments to how these keystones are going to work in the future, and how players can use them to their advantage during fights and while securing objectives.

But, that being said Phase Rush is out and out getting a movement speed buff this patch for melee champions, and Hail of blades is getting a slight tweak.

Here are the current changes in the PBE server:

Phase Rush – buffed

Effects:

Amount of time given to carry out 3 attacks or spells increased to 4 seconds from 3 seconds

This ability now increases movement speed to 30-50% for melee Champions

Hail of Blades – changed

Effects:

Time elapse between hits allowed increased to 3 seconds from 2 seconds

Cooldown changed to [8 seconds out of combat with Champions] from [4 seconds out of combat]

Prototype: Omnistone (Inspiration Keystone):

Effects:

Now says: “Omnistone’s first roll can’t be PTA or Conqueror”

However, do keep in mind that not everything is set in stone as yet and the changes are not permanent. Only a handful of them may just be officially released when the patch finally airs, as we are yet to get any solid information on them.

10.4 Release date

According to the Riot games patch schedule, patch 10.4 is set to officially release on February 20th, and will follow the usual maintenance procedure and server downtime.