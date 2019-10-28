League of Legends Worlds 2019: G2 Esports defeat DAMWON Gaming in the quarter-finals

G2 Esports will face SK Telecom in sem-finals

League of Legends Worlds 2019 is underway with the quarter-finals being held in Madrid. The LCK representatives DAMWON Gaming faced the LEC representatives G2 Esports in the second series of Day 2. G2 Esports took down DAMWON Gaming 3-1, thereby securing their spot in the semi-finals. The game went back and forth, but it was G2 Esports who emerged victorious. G2 Esports will now face SK Telecom T1 in the sem-finals of Worlds 2019.

Here is a rundown of the entire series played between G2 Esports and DAMWON Gaming-

Game 1

A failed dive attempt at bot lane from DAMWON Gaming gave G2 Esports an early lead. Wunder constantly pressurized Nuguri in the top lane, and this put DAMWON Gaming further behind. Despite losing the early game, DAMWON Gaming stayed relevant throughout the mid-game. G2 Esports caught Nuguri off-guard in the bot lane, and this immediately transitioned into a Baron power play for the LEC representatives. G2 Esports won the game after winning a clean team fight in DAMWON Gaming’s base.

Game 2

DAMWON Gaming drafted for a strong team fight composition in game 2 of the series. G2 Esports responded with Oriana in the bot lane for Perkz. A strong early game from DAMWON Gaming allowed them to take all the dragons in the game. DAMWON Gaming secured the Baron but couldn’t close the game as G2 Esports showed resilience. G2 Esports made a gamble near the Elder Dragon, and even though they secured the objective, G2 Esports lost every member. DAMWON Gaming won the game leveling series 1-1.

.@G2esports take the Elder Dragon, but it is too little too late as @DamwonGaming ace them and push into the base to even the series at 1-1! #DWGWIN #Worlds2019 pic.twitter.com/XW3qx8y4IO — lolesports (@lolesports) October 27, 2019

Game 3

Wunder pulled out the Yorick pick in the top lane to counter Nuguri’s Jayce. G2 Esports had a fantastic early game as all three lanes were winning their matchups. DAMWON Gaming tried to fight back with Nuguri and Showmaker pushing the side lanes, but it hardly made any difference. Perkz became insanely fed on Kai’Sa, and this allowed G2 Esports to close the game.

.@G2Perkz comes up huge in the final team fight as @G2esports win game three and put themselves one game away from the 2019 World Championship Semifinals! #G2WIN #Worlds2019 pic.twitter.com/jqELo0PGBj — lolesports (@lolesports) October 27, 2019

Game 4

G2 Esports once again had a fantastic start in game 4 of the series. Caps constantly pressurized the side lanes, and this put DAMWON Gaming in a huge spot. Game 4 was the most one-sided game of the series as G2 Esports completely dismantled DAMWON Gaming. G2 Esports secured the Baron and scored an Ace to win game 4 of the series. Jankos and Caps were instrumental for G2 Esports' victory in game 4.