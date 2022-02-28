Leaked Dying Light 2: Stay Human alpha footage showcases the game's mechanics in action

Techland's Dying Light 2: Stay Human was originally announced at Xbox's E3 2018 showcase. Given the acclaimed status of the original Dying Light, it was quickly followed by immense anticipation. After a 4-year develoment cycle sprinkled with some controversy, the game is finally out to largely positive reviews.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

#StayHuman #DyingLight2 Thank you to the 3 million unique players who experienced Dying Light 2 Stay Human during the first weekend of the game launch Thank you to the 3 million unique players who experienced Dying Light 2 Stay Human during the first weekend of the game launch🙏❤️#StayHuman #DyingLight2 https://t.co/MCFb8lUcmh

Now, it looks like new footage of the game from its alpha stage has been leaked. The 2-minute-long video showcases a variety of rough mechanics that can be seen in the final game.

Dying Light 2's alpha offers some insight into the game's development

It starts off with protagonist Aiden Caldwell swimming in what looks like the body of water next to the wind turbine area from the "Revolution" mission. Another snippet in the same area showcases a drop kick initiated by a wall run, sending the foe tumbling into tall grass. The only other combat section featured showcases the Ground Pound combat skill in action, as Aiden slams down his weapon on the ground to send a bunch of enemies flying from the area-of-efffect (AOE) impact.

It then skips to a water area on the outskirts of Dying Light 2: Stay Human's map as chemical laden ruins are visible in the near distance. The water shader seems surprisingly similar to its final game rendition, with a murky and opaque look.

Aiden can also be seen jogging down a street lined with trashed vehicles, while a rudimentary version of the weapon/item HUD can be seen on the bottom left. Unfortunately, the footage is of very low resolution, making it difficult to see everything in greater detail. A health bar on the top left and the compass at the top of the screen are also visible.

The video also features a tester checking out the various falling animations by repeating them. Some of them, like rolling after falling to the ground, have also made it to the final build of Dying Light 2: Stay Human. A few curious yellow markers seem to be around the center of the screen, pointing towards enemy NPCs (which seem to be human enemies, and not zombies).

In another cut featuring the jumps, the player activates the Active Land parkour skill from the skills menu. It increases the height from which the Nightrunner can fall without talking any damage (called Safe Landing in the retail game). Sure enough, the player lands on the pavement below without a scratch on him.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was released on February 4, 2022 to a handful of technical issues, especially apparent on consoles. Since then, developers have been hard at work delivering patches for the smoothest experience, as well as free DLC content.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

#DyingLight2 #StayHuman Authority pack pieces are still available! Check the techlandgg.com/events/authori… to claim this free DLC now and then let us know what do you think about it. Do you like it? What gear you're expecting to get next? Authority pack pieces are still available! Check the techlandgg.com/events/authori… to claim this free DLC now and then let us know what do you think about it. Do you like it? What gear you're expecting to get next? #DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/zIGCFD3Dvn

It is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S. Interestingly, a cloud version for the Nintendo Switch will be coming later in 2022.

Edited by Atul S