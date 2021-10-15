Leaked furnishing assets hint at possible Genshin Impact x Apple collab event

Genshin Impact has had several crossovers with other large companies like Google and Razer, and now it seems that leaks may indicate a future crossover with Apple. These crossovers usually feature in-game rewards and furnishings, and the leaked Apple crossover seems to be the same.

Fans of the popular electronics company will want to take advantage of this crossover when it arrives, though its details are currently unknown. Players can learn more about this possible upcoming Genshin Impact x Apple crossover here.

Genshin Impact leaks: Possible crossover with Apple revealed

BLANK @genshinBLANK

impact Upcoming Collaboration between miHoYo and Apple Inc. It will be in the same style as the Nippon and Google Colab. Strangely there is only one piece of furniture with that promotion that will be an interior lamp. More furnitures could be added soon.STC #genshin impact #genshin Upcoming Collaboration between miHoYo and Apple Inc. It will be in the same style as the Nippon and Google Colab. Strangely there is only one piece of furniture with that promotion that will be an interior lamp. More furnitures could be added soon.STC

#genshinimpact #genshin https://t.co/KBbPmzzwV6

Thanks to a new leak, fans can see information about a possible upcoming leaked set of items coming in a future Genshin Impact update. Leaks like this have happened before that revealed future furnishings like the Googol Chair and Table, as furnishing sets produced for crossover events.

It seems that a new crossover event featuring Apple-related merchandise may be coming in a future Genshin Impact update. This leak shows off data for an interior home lamp bearing the Apple name and will likely appear as an Apple design-inspired lamp for the Serenitea pot.

Genshin's Serenitea pot has just received a large expansion in the form of a new realm, and it would make sense for new furnishings to be added while fans are still focused on improving their new houses.

It's likely that these furnishings will be received the same way that the Google furnishings were, through a gift-card event. Fans will probably need to purchase Apple gift cards, and they will receive these new items as a bonus reward. For anyone who wants the Apple aesthetic in their Genshin Impact world, they should definitely keep an eye on this leak.

With a massive fanbase for the game on Apple products, taking advantage of these unique furnishings will likely be a fun way to show off consumer loyalty. Fans will likely be able to display these objects in their Serenitea pot after grabbing them in a future Genshin Impact update.

Genshin Impact continues to add new items and changes as the game updates, and this latest leak could indicate several new furnishings coming to the game. Crossover events are always interesting in Genshin, and it will likely be a unique take on Apple's designs when they arrive in a future update.

