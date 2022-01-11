Leaked images of Horizon Forbidden West surface, showcase Aloy and gorgeous visual fidelity

Less than a month away from launch, the excitement surrounding Horizon Forbidden West is at an all-time high. People are desperate to get their hands on the next part of Aloy's adventures.

Recently, a couple of images of the game were uploaded to Reddit and Russian social media.

Horizon Forbidden West is going to be a sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn. Guerrilla Games has been showing trailers and screenshots of the game for some time now. Players have been privy to seeing Aloy in combat with new enemies and surroundings.

The uploaded screenshots are from a leaked copy of the game on a jailbroken PS4.

Shared by u/BladerKoyotte on Reddit, the images are a couple of pictures taken of Horizon Forbidden West being played. The text on the images is in Russian, and Aloy can be seen stealthily moving through the iconic red foliage.

Another character, Varl (according to Google Translate), is seen by her side as both look ahead of them. He asks her, "How are we going to deal with him?" However, it is not quite clear who or what Varl is referring to. The other image has some Russian text on the top left of the screen.

When translated, they are revealed to be mission objectives. The task is possibly called "Reach for the stars" with a primary objective to "Find the entrance to the ancient ruins" and an optional objective of "Scan the machine." The "him" probably refers to this machine.

The screenshots look breathtakingly gorgeous with a clear focus on visual fidelity. Although the images only provide a limited look, the environment around Aloy appears to be rich and vibrant. Horizon Zero Dawn was a visual treat and the sequel looks to be carrying the legacy further.

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to be released on February 18, 2022 on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Set in a post-apocalyptic United States, Aloy will be exploring the mysterious frontier known as the Forbidden West. Players are likely to get a further look at the upcoming PlayStation "State of Play".

