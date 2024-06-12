Leaks suggest EA FC 25 to bring back story mode: Can this be a game changer?

A recent YouTube video by popular creator @ReFIFA, titled EA FC 25 NEWS NEW Gameplay Features, Licenses & CONFIRMED LEAKS, discussed some intriguing leaks and possible features for the game. The inclusion of various teams in the UEFA Nations League, a story mode, Real Faces enhanced by AI, and different Licenses were talked about.

Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, recently discussed the company's future direction. He emphasized a commitment to building "bigger, more immersive worlds" that engage players globally over a three- to five-year horizon.

This ambitious vision hints at two major possibile features for EA FC 25: the introduction of a single-player story mode or an open-world environment.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Rumors about story mode in EA FC 25 could be a game changer

The return of story mode

Story Mode could possibly be in EA Sport's next virtual football game (Image via EA Sports)

Fans of the franchise will remember FIFA 17's single-player story campaign called The Journey, which was then developed further in FIFA 18 and 19. This mode was the story of the fictional path of a young footballer, Alex Hunter, through the professional football landscape. Admired for its cinematic storytelling, it was inspired by real-world football players, locations, and events.

The Journey enabled players to witness the world of virtual football in a tale-based format, making the experience even more emotionally driven.

Adopting a story mode for EA Sports FC 25 could be a stroke of genius. This will help lure fans into one of the more character-driven experiences in sports gaming rather than just the usual match-to-match gameplay. Such a mode may appeal to players who are fans of narrative adventures just as much as they are of virtual sports.

The possibilities of an open world

EA sport's next game has the potential of having an open world mode (Image via EA Sports)

Another intriguing possibility is the introduction of an open-world environment. This idea gained traction from reliable leaks suggesting its inclusion in EA Sports FC 25.

The concept isn't entirely new. FIFA 22 featured a brief open-world moment with Welcome to FIFA, a short story at the game's launch. However, the speculated open-world in EA FC 25 promises to be far more expansive and immersive.

Imagine winding streets, bustling nightlife, stunning shows, and a refreshing beachfront environment. Players can experience lively neighborhoods through exploration, where street matches are always happening and activities of any kind are taking place outside the stiff environments of classic stadiums.

This open-world approach will just change everything in the interaction with the game; it holds the possibility of being dynamic and exciting, just like being present in real-life football culture.

The potential game changer

Both of these mode could be a fresh way of experiencing the virtual football world (Image via EA Sports)

Introducing either a new story mode or an open-world environment, or both, could be a game changer for EA Sports FC 25. These features align with Andrew Wilson's vision of creating more immersive and globally engaging experiences. They offer fresh, innovative ways to play, potentially attracting new players and retaining long-time fans.

A story mode would deepen the emotional connection players have with the game, making each victory and defeat more meaningful. An open-world environment would provide a rich, interactive playground, allowing players to experience football in a context that goes beyond the pitch.

Incorporating these features could position EA Sports FC 25 as a pioneering title in sports gaming. It would not only enhance the gameplay experience but also set a new standard for future sports simulations.

As we wait for more information, the prospect of these innovations makes the future of EA Sports FC incredibly exciting.