5 things we would love to see in rumored EA FC 25 open world mode

EA FC 25’s rumored open-world mode may just be the next evolution in football gaming that fans need. This feature has game-changing potential. If added, it will hopefully immerse players into the simulation like never before and allow interaction in ways only imagined so far.

Think of a game where players are not confined to the pitch, but can explore, interact, and essentially experience the life of a football star. This can help take the game’s simulation aspect to a whole new level. It will allow them to experience how their favorite players’ lives not just on the field, but off one as well.

To that end, here are five exciting features we would love to see in this ambitious new mode.

Note: This article is speculative and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

5 key features that EA fans would want to see in rumored FC 25 open-world mode

1) Dynamic living cities

Interacting with the world would be a game-changing feature (Image via EA Sports)

Vibrant environments: Imagine stepping into cities that mimic those from the real world, complete with realistic day-night cycles, changing weather patterns, and lively NPCs (non-player characters) going about their daily routines. Each city would ideally have its own ambiance.

These would naturally be affected by regional architecture and other cultural elements, offering a rich and diverse experience that has been missing so far. While there are always different stadiums to play in and the different regional “maps” in Volta mode, EA FC 25’s rumored open-world mode will flesh out the experience by a great margin.

Interactive landmarks: Incorporating iconic landmarks and attractions would be a game-changer. Imagine visiting new EA FC 25 stadiums, football museums, and other historic locations that house smaller-scale matches or interactive educational elements.

These could become venues of activity that may offer interactive learning, fun elements, and minigames as a refresher, and even help deepen one's association with the game and its history.

2) Career progression and lifestyle

Having a unique lifestyle that affects your football career would be a fresh touch to the genre (Image via EA Sports)

Player development: Moving beyond the traditional career modes, EA FC 25’s rumored open-world mode could offer diverse training locations and local matches that challenge players to hone their skills in real-world scenarios.

Tailored obstacles that mimic real-life football even better can provide a more engaging and realistic path to player development. Not only will they improve the playable experience, but they will also make each training session feel distinctly impactful.

Lifestyle choices: For a good while now, EA’s football simulation titles have allowed players to create their own custom characters and take them to fame. And yet, there’s more that the developer can do. For example, if EA FC 25’s rumored open-world mode allows them to embrace the details of a football star’s lifestyle, it will add a much-needed level of immersion.

They could manage endorsements, navigate personal relationships, and participate in off-field activities like charity events or hobbies. Having these choices directly influence career trajectory will add depth to the experience; the integration will help players live through the stars’ lives more closely than ever before.

3) Interactive community and social features

Maintaining a healthy social and competitive image could add layers to the open-world mode (Image via EA Sports)

Local and global competitions: Participating in local street matches and regional and global competitions could offer a varied and dynamic gameplay experience. If EA FC 25’s rumored open-world mode has such scheduled events, it would provide players with a chance to get rewards and recognition, making each match feel significant and competitive.

It is this variety that may keep them coming for more, especially after debacles like the recent pack opening.

Social hub: A central social space where players can trade items, form FC 25 clubs, and organize matches would foster a deeper sense of community. Features like leaderboards, community challenges, and live events would create an ever-evolving environment that keeps fans connected.

Essentially, this hub could serve as the heart of EA FC 25’s rumored open-world mode.

4) Customization and personalization

Player customization is the core of any simulation game (Image via EA Sports)

Avatar and team customization: EA FC 25’s rumored open-world mode should bring in deep customization options for avatars, including appearance, attire, and accessories, more than what the franchise has offered so far.

Extending the feature’s current boundaries to the entire team - where you can create and manage a club, design kits, and build a home stadium - would add a much-appreciated personal touch to the game. Such a level of customization will allow players to enjoy distinct individuality, no matter if it’s their first run or seventh.

Property and asset management: Owning properties like houses, training facilities, or even personal businesses would bring an interesting strategic element to EA FC 25’s open-world mode. This may seem implausible, given how big a leap it will be from EA FC 24, but the reward potential is too immense.

Adding these elements would allow fans to experience their football stars’ lives more closely, and see how their wealth, popularity, and career opportunities are directly influenced. If implemented appropriately, these would affect on-the-field performances as well.

As such, EA FC 25’s open-world mode may require players to be more strategic in their pursuits, maintaining a fine balance of professional aspiration with personal investments.

5) Seamless transition from player to manager

Being a manager at the end of a football career would draw so many casual players to the game (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 25’s open-world mode should add a truly revolutionary feature - allow football players to transition seamlessly to a managerial role. This will reflect the real world, where success on the pitch is commonly followed by managing a club to an ever-increasing degree.

Such a feature would add a much-appreciated goal for Career Mode fans. It will give them an evolving storyline, helping them transform their character from a standard player to a global star, and finally, a living legend of the sport.

If implemented into EA FC 25’s open-world mode, it will bring about strategic field and club management aspects that can make the franchise truly revolutionary.

Simply put, it will give fans a full-circle experience that celebrates both playing and coaching, a part of the gameplay experience that EA Sports has been left wanting so far.

EA FC 25’s open-world mode is an exciting prospect that could change the paradigm of football gaming. The title could provide unrivaled immersion and engagement by bringing in dynamic locations, more intricate career progression, social features, and even a seamless transition from player to manager role.

These features will not only enhance realism but also offer fans a rich, multifaceted journey through the world of football.

