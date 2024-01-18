Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine: Genshin Impact web event guide

Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine is a new Genshin Impact web event in which the Traveler and Paimon volunteer for a cleaning job in Fontaine. Six Cleanup Commission stages can be unlocked using Stamina obtained from completing several in-game challenge missions, such as logging in to the game, clearing a Domain, and opening chests.

During the event, Travelers can also obtain Recall Rewards by inviting a friend who hasn't logged into Genshin Impact in the last 14 days. Players can obtain up to 200 Primogem rewards by completing the web event. Here's a complete guide to Genshin Impact's Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine.

Genshin Impact: Complete Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine web event Guide

Genshin Impact has released a new web event called Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine. During the event, you can complete six different Cleanup Commission stages to get Primogem rewards. To participate, click on the link provided in the official X post above.

How to play Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine web event

Unlock a stage by using Stamina (Image via HoYoverse)

A couple of dialogues will automatically trigger between Paimon and the Traveler when you open the event page. Let them finish talking and complete the tutorial.

Once that is done, click on the mission tab and collect Stamina to unlock the first Cleanup Commission Stage. Next, click on the Start Cleanup to get started.

Use the water gun to clean the dirt (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the water gun by controlling the cursor to clean the dirty spots. You can also change the mouse sensitivity to low, medium, or high. Your progress will be shown at the top left corner of the screen. Once it reaches 100%, you will receive Primogem rewards and Wastewater.

Exchange Wastewater for Cleanup Reputation (Image via HoYoverse)

The other five stages in the Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine can be unlocked using Stamina, which can be obtained by completing the tasks in the mission tab. Complete each Cleanup Commission will give you more Wastewater items. You can exchange them to get Cleanup Reputation, which will also reward you with Primogems as your reputation increases.

How to use Recall Code in Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine web event

Invite any one friend back to get 80 Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a Recall Rewards section with a code in the mission tab of the event page. Click on the "+" icon to generate an exclusive link and send it to a friend who hasn't logged into Genshin Impact in over 14 days and obtain 80 Primogems. Note that the code can only be linked once.