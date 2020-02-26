Legends of Runeterra: Karma’s Stall and Brawl Deck Guide

Enter caption Karma's Stall and Brawl is a great counter to most meta decks

In the current patch 0.9.0 meta, Warmother Freljord decks, along with Ezreal and Heimerdinger control compositions, are some of the hardest to play against in Legends of Runeterra.

They are very hard to beat, and usually become very annoying to deal with, the longer the game goes on.

So, if you’re running an early to mid-game deck like Draven-Jinx Discards or even Demacian Elites, you will need to end the game early against them, or you’re going to be in a world of hurt.

However, there is one particular composition that can counter them rather effectively in all stages of the game, and that’s the stall Karma deck.

The idea behind it

A general idea behind the composition

If you mix Karma with Shadow Isles, then you get a composition that is almost unkillable.

This deck comes with a lot of lifesteal units in the form of Emerald Awakener and Darkwater Scourge, that will help keep your nexus topped up if you’re going up against early game aggro and burst decks.

With Spells like Grasp of the Undying, Withering Wall, and Vile Feat, you are able to clear the opponent units while at the same time healing your own nexus. Deny will work wonders against Warmother decks, and not allow them to pull off the Warmother’s Call spell card.

Karma with 10 mana crystals will be able to generate a lot of spells in the late-game, while Commander Ledros becomes the win condition.

Weaknesses

The Karma Stall and Brawl will not be able to play all that well into burn decks like Teemo’s Bizarre Adventures and most other Teemo puff cap decks. This Karma comp will be amazing against decks which deal a lot of upfront physical damage, but against a composition that likes to stall as much as she does and that deals damage as you draw cards, it’s not going to be all that great an option.