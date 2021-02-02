Lele Pons gets emotional as she addresses the Hannah Stocking x Ondreaz Lopez situation

Popular internet celebrity Lele Pons got emotional when speaking about her close friend Hannah Stocking. Stocking is still coming to terms with the shocking allegations leveled against her boyfriend, Ondreaz Lopez.

As reported recently, Ondreaz Lopez has been exposed for allegedly having sexual relations with a 14-year-old. The was revealed in an audio clip, where the supposed mother of the victim confronted him for his actions.

*SERIOUS* CW: Pedophilia



Ondreaz Lopez (23) aka Tony Lopez’s older brother exposed for allegedly having relations with 14-year-old girl. It’s unclear what Ondreaz did to minor since it is not described in video. Tony Lopez currently sued by two 15-year-olds he allegedly abused. pic.twitter.com/MtFP1THEl3 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

With legal action looming large, Ondreaz Lopez is now being saddled along with his younger brother Tony Lopez, who has been accused of similar misdemeanors.

In an interview with the Hollywood Fix, Lele Pons opened up about the Ondreaz Lopez situation and how Hannah Stocking has been coping with it.

Lele Pons fought back the tears before giving this heartfelt message:

"Oh, she's going to get through it. She is amazing. Hannah is someone who is so strong . She's going to grow so much from this. She's going to become a better person and I think Hannah is someone who you haven't seen the best of yet. It makes me emotional."

She also revealed that Hannah is taking it slow. Post her remarks. Fans praised Lele Pons for being a great friend to Hannah Stocking.

Lele Pons extends support to close friend Hannah Stocking

Hannah Stocking and Ondreaz Lopez's relationship has clearly hit rocky waters after the latter was exposed for allegedly grooming minors.

Having started dating back in September, the duo seem to have broken up. Hannah Stocking has unfollowed Ondreaz Lopez on social media and deleted all their pictures together.

She also shared a picture of herself crying, which fuelled further speculation regarding a possible break-up.

Hannah Stocking seems to have cut ties with the Lopez brothers and is now focussing on moving forward. Meanwhile, the Lopez brothers are battling lawsuits.

Hannah Stocking has since posted a video where she's looking like her old self again.

Fans praised Lele Pons for being a "good friend" in the YouTube comments section.

Image via The Hollywood Fix/ YouTube

Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking are close friends. They are also frequent collaborators and two of the most popular female digital creators today.