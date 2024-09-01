"Let’s pool our efforts": League of Legends LoLdle answers 788 (Monday, September 2, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for September 2, 2024, are now available. This game customizes daily challenges based on essential traits of League of Legends champions and their rich lore, including icons, skins, and various other elements. As players strive to keep their daily streak intact, some of these puzzles can prove to be quite challenging to solve.

That said, here is the Quote puzzle from the 788th edition of LoLdle:

"Let’s pool our efforts."

Ekko, Irelia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 788th edition (September 2, 2024)

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its September 2, 2024 edition are:

Classic : Ekko

: Ekko Quote : Vladimir

: Vladimir Ability : Kalista; Bonus : Passive

: Kalista; : Passive Emoji : Nunu & Willump

: Nunu & Willump Splash Art: Gnar; Bonus: Gentleman Gnar

The LoLdle puzzle dated September 2, 2024, showcases Ekko, a champion hailing from the Zaun region who first appeared in League of Legends in 2015. It should be additionally noted that the Quote puzzle pertains to Vladimir.

Kalista's Passive ability, "Martial Poise," serves as the main theme of the Ability puzzle, highlighting her prominence among ADC players in LoL.

Meanwhile, the Emojis allude to Nunu & Willump, while Gnar's Gentleman skin is the answer to the Splash Art enigma.

Also read: League of Legends patch 14.17 notes (August 28, 2024)

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 787 (September 1) : Nami, Irelia, Jax, Fiora, Zoe

: Nami, Irelia, Jax, Fiora, Zoe LoLdle 786 (August 31) : Jarvan IV, Yasuo, Diana, Aphelios, Tristana

: Jarvan IV, Yasuo, Diana, Aphelios, Tristana LoLdle 785 (August 30) : Corki, Teemo, Shen, Karthus, Nautilus

: Corki, Teemo, Shen, Karthus, Nautilus LoLdle 784 (August 29) : Zoe, Ivern, Riven, Tahm Kench, Neeko

: Zoe, Ivern, Riven, Tahm Kench, Neeko LoLdle 783 (August 28) : Renekton, Kalista, Camille, Tristana, Aurelion Sol

: Renekton, Kalista, Camille, Tristana, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 782 (August 27) : Kai'Sa, Vi, Xayah, Skarner, Briar

: Kai'Sa, Vi, Xayah, Skarner, Briar LoLdle 781 (August 26) : Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine

: Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine LoLdle 780 (August 25) : Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux

: Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux LoLdle 779 (August 24) : Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick

: Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick LoLdle 778 (August 23): Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum

Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum LoLdle 777 (August 22): Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle

Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle LoLdle 776 (August 21): Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot

The answers to the 790th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on September 3, 2024.

Check out more LoL news updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!