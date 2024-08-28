  • home icon
  League of Legends patch 14.17 notes (August 28, 2024): Graves buffs, Aurora nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 14.17 notes (August 28, 2024): Graves buffs, Aurora nerfs, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 28, 2024 09:36 GMT
League of Legends patch 14.17 notes (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends patch 14.17 is now available on the game's live server. The patch brings important adjustments to champions that may influence the narrative for Worlds 2024. In addition to several nerfs for ADCs, the newly introduced champion Aurora has been given a damage reduction as well. Moreover, classic champions like Graves, Ryze, and others have been granted substantial buffs.

This article highlights all the adjustments made in League of Legends patch 14.17.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 14.17

1) Caitlyn

Base Stats

  • Attack Speed Ratio: 0.594 → 0.610

W (Yordle Snap Trap)

  • Cooldown: 30/24/19/15/12 → 26/22/18/14/10

2) Graves

Q (End of the Line)

  • Cooldown: 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 → 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6
  • Initial Damage: 45/60/75/90/105 (+80% Bonus AD) → 45/65/85/105/125 (+80% Bonus AD)
  • Maximum Damage: 130/180/230/280/330 (+120/150/180/210/240% Bonus AD) → 130/185/240/295/350 (+120/150/180/210/240% Bonus AD)

3) Kindred

Q (Dance of Arrows)

  • Attack Speed: 30% → 35%

E (Mounting Dread)

  • Damage: 80/100/120/140/160 (+80% Bonus AD) → 80/110/140/170/200 (+100% Bonus AD)
  • Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 → 14/12.5/11/9.5/8

4) Ryze

Q (Overload)

  • Magic Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+55% AP) (+2% Bonus Mana) → 75/95/115/135/155 (+55% AP) (+2% Bonus Mana)

R (Realm Warp)

  • Cooldown: 210/180/150 → 180/160/140

5) Varus

Q (Piercing Arrow)

  • Max Damage: 15/70/125/180/235 (+125/130/135/140/145% Total AD) → 90/160/230/300/370 (+150/160/170/180/190% Bonus AD)
  • The minimum damage is still 2/3 of the maximum damage

E (Hail of Arrows)

  • Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+90% Bonus AD) → 60/100/140/180/220 (+110% Bonus AD)

6) Twisted Fate

Q (Wild Cards)

  • Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+50% Bonus AD) (+85% AP) → 60/105/150/195/240 (+50% Bonus AD) (+85% AP)

7) Lissandra

Q (Ice Shard)

  • Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+85% AP) → 80/115/150/185/220 (+85% AP)

R (Frozen Tomb)

  • Slow: 30/45/75% → 45/60/75%

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 14.17

1) Ashe

Base Stats

  • Base Health: 640 → 610

2) Aurora

R (Between Worlds)

  • Damage: 200/325/450 (+60% AP) → 175/275/375 (+60% AP)

3) Ezreal

Base Stats

  • Base Attack Damage: 62 → 60

4) Katarina

Q (Bouncing Blade)

  • Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+45% AP) → 80/115/150/185/220 (+40% AP)

5) Kennen

Q (Thundering Shuriken)

  • Magic Damage: 75/125/175/225/275 (+85% AP) → 75/125/175/225/275 (+75% AP)

6) LeBlanc

Q (Sigil of Malice)

  • Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+45% AP) → 70/95/120/145/170 (+40% AP)

W (Distortion)

  • Magic Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 (+75% AP) → 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP)

7) Pyke

Base Stats

  • Armor: 47 → 43

8) Rumble

Passive (Junkyard Titan)

  • On-Hit Damage: 5-40 (based on level) (+25% AP) (+6% Target Max Health) → 5-40 (based on level) (+25% AP) (+5% Target Max Health)

9) Senna

Q (Piercing Darkness)

  • Heal: 40/60/80/100/120 (+80% AP) (+40% Bonus AD) → 40/55/70/85/100 (+60% AP) (+40% Bonus AD)

R (Dawning Shadow)

  • Shield: 120/160/200 (+70% AP) → 120/160/200 (+50% AP)

10) Seraphine

W (Surround Sound)

  • Shield: 60/85/110/135/160 (+20% AP) → 60/80/100/120/140 (+20% AP)
  • Cooldown: 22/21/20/19/18 → 22

11) Sylas

W (Kingslayer)

  • Magic Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+70% AP) → 75/110/145/180/215 (+60% AP)

12) Lillia

Passive (Dream-Laden Bough)

  • Damage to monsters cap: 70-150 over 3 seconds → 70-100 over 3 seconds

13) Brand

Passive (Blaze)

  • Burn damage now has a cap at 30 damage per second to monsters.
  • Explosion now has a cap against monsters of 250/350/400/475 at levels 1/6/11/16.

System changes in League of Legends patch 14.17

1) Warmog’s Heart

  • Total Gold Cost: 3100 → 3300
  • Move Speed Bonus: 10% → 5%

2) Celestial Opposition

  • Slow: 60% for 2 seconds → 50% for 1.5 seconds

3) Absorb Life

The formula for how this scales as you level up is as follows:

  • Level 1-5: 1-5 (based on level) → 1-2 (based on level)
  • Level 6-10: 6-11 (based on level) → 3-7 (based on level)
  • Level 11-18: 12-23 (based on level) → 8-23 (based on level)

4) Cut Down

  • Damage Threshold: Above 50% Maximum Health → Above 60% Maximum Health

5) Fleet Footwork

  • Move Speed: 20% for 1.25 seconds → 15% for 1 second
  • Heal: 5-120 (based on level) → 5-100 (based on level)

These are all the details concerning the official League of Legends patch 14.17 notes (August 28, 2024).

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
