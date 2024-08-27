"Our spears heed no armor": League of Legends LoLdle answers 783 (Wednesday, August 28, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 28, 2024, are now available. This game features challenges related to the fundamental traits of League of Legends champions, as well as riddles concerning their rich lore, icons, skins, and various details. Furthermore, to maintain their daily streak, players must complete all five puzzles.

With that said, here is the Quote puzzle from the 783rd edition of LoLdle:

"Our spears heed no armor."

Renekton, Kalista, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 783rd edition (August 28, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 28, 2024 edition are:

Classic : Renekton

: Renekton Quote : Kalista

: Kalista Ability : Camille; Bonus : E

: Camille; : E Emoji : Tristana

: Tristana Splash Art: Aurelion Sol; Bonus: Default Aurelion Sol

The first LoLdle puzzle from August 28, 2024, features Renekton, a champion from the arid deserts of Shurima who made his debut in the MOBA in 2011. Additionally, the Quote puzzle references the phrase "our spears," which is associated with Kalista.

Camille's Hookshot (E) ability serves as the centerpiece of the Ability puzzle, while the Emojis reference Tristana. It’s worth mentioning that Tristana has gained popularity as a top choice in the Midlane role within League of Legends.

Finally, the solution to the Splash Art puzzle is Aurelion Sol's Default skin.

Read more: League of Legends patch 14.17 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 782 (August 27) : Kai'Sa, Vi, Xayah, Skarner, Briar

: Kai'Sa, Vi, Xayah, Skarner, Briar LoLdle 781 (August 26) : Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine

: Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine LoLdle 780 (August 25) : Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux

: Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux LoLdle 779 (August 24) : Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick

: Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick LoLdle 778 (August 23): Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum

Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum LoLdle 777 (August 22): Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle

Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle LoLdle 776 (August 21): Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot

Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise

Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo

Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain

Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain LoLdle 772 (August 17): Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn

Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn LoLdle 771 (August 16): Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled

Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled LoLdle 770 (August 15): Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion

The answers to the 784th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 29, 2024.

