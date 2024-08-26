"Punch first": League of Legends LoLdle answers 782 (Tuesday, August 27, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 27, 2024, are now available. This game includes challenges that pertain to the essential characteristics of League of Legends champions, along with riddles about their extensive lore, icons, skins, and other specifics. Additionally, to keep their daily streak intact, fans must solve all five puzzles.

With that said, here is the Quote puzzle from the 782nd edition of LoLdle:

"Punch first. Ask questions while punching."

Kai'Sa, Vi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 782nd edition (August 27, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 27, 2024 edition are:

Classic : Kai'Sa

: Kai'Sa Quote : Vi

: Vi Ability : Xayah; Bonus : R

: Xayah; : R Emoji : Skarner

: Skarner Splash Art: Briar; Bonus: Default Briar

The Classic LoLdle puzzle dated August 27, 2024, showcases Kai'Sa, a character originating from Shurima who first appeared in 2018. Moving on, the Quote puzzle includes the term "punch," linked to Vi.

The Featherstorm ability of Xayah is the focal point of the Ability puzzle, whereas the Emojis strongly allude to Skarner. Notably, Skarner has become a favored selection in the Jungle role in League of Legends.

Lastly, Briar's Default skin is the solution to the Splash Art puzzle.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 781 (August 26) : Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine

: Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine LoLdle 780 (August 25) : Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux

: Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux LoLdle 779 (August 24) : Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick

: Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick LoLdle 778 (August 23): Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum

Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum LoLdle 777 (August 22): Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle

Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle LoLdle 776 (August 21): Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot

Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise

Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo

Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain

Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain LoLdle 772 (August 17): Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn

Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn LoLdle 771 (August 16): Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled

Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled LoLdle 770 (August 15): Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion

Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion LoLdle 769 (August 14): Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand

Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand LoLdle 768 (August 13): Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen

The answers to the 783rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 28, 2024.

