"Yep": League of Legends LoLdle answers 781 (Monday, August 26, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 26, 2024, are now available. This game features puzzles related to the fundamental traits of League of Legends champions, as well as riddles concerning their rich lore, icons, skins, and additional details. Moreover, fans must consistently solve all five puzzles every day to maintain their daily streak.
With that said, here is the Quote puzzle from the 781st edition of LoLdle:
"Yep."
Thresh, Rammus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 781st edition (August 26, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 26, 2024 edition are:
- Classic: Thresh
- Quote: Rammus
- Ability: Shaco; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Rumble
- Splash Art: Seraphine; Bonus: K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie
The Classic LoLdle puzzle from August 26, 2024, features Thresh, who hails from the Shadow Isles and made his debut in 2013. In addition, the Quote puzzle is associated with Rammus.
The Ability puzzle centers around Shaco's W ability, Jack In The Box, while the Emojis provide a strong indication of Rumble's identity. Interestingly, the latter has emerged as a popular choice in the Toplane within League of Legends.
Finally, the answer to the Splash Art puzzle is K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 780 (August 25): Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux
- LoLdle 779 (August 24): Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick
- LoLdle 778 (August 23): Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum
- LoLdle 777 (August 22): Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle
- LoLdle 776 (August 21): Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot
- LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise
- LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain
- LoLdle 772 (August 17): Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn
- LoLdle 771 (August 16): Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled
- LoLdle 770 (August 15): Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion
- LoLdle 769 (August 14): Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand
- LoLdle 768 (August 13): Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen
- LoLdle 767 (August 12): Tahm Kench, Yorick, Akali, Kayn and Maokai
The answers to the 782nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 27, 2024.
