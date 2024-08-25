"Yep": League of Legends LoLdle answers 781 (Monday, August 26, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 26, 2024, are now available. This game features puzzles related to the fundamental traits of League of Legends champions, as well as riddles concerning their rich lore, icons, skins, and additional details. Moreover, fans must consistently solve all five puzzles every day to maintain their daily streak.

With that said, here is the Quote puzzle from the 781st edition of LoLdle:

"Yep."

Thresh, Rammus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 781st edition (August 26, 2024)

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 26, 2024 edition are:

Classic : Thresh

: Thresh Quote : Rammus

: Rammus Ability : Shaco; Bonus : W

: Shaco; : W Emoji : Rumble

: Rumble Splash Art: Seraphine; Bonus: K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie

The Classic LoLdle puzzle from August 26, 2024, features Thresh, who hails from the Shadow Isles and made his debut in 2013. In addition, the Quote puzzle is associated with Rammus.

The Ability puzzle centers around Shaco's W ability, Jack In The Box, while the Emojis provide a strong indication of Rumble's identity. Interestingly, the latter has emerged as a popular choice in the Toplane within League of Legends.

Finally, the answer to the Splash Art puzzle is K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie.

Read more: League of Legends patch 14.17 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 780 (August 25) : Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux

: Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux LoLdle 779 (August 24) : Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick

: Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick LoLdle 778 (August 23): Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum

Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum LoLdle 777 (August 22): Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle

Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle LoLdle 776 (August 21): Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot

Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise

Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo

Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain

Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain LoLdle 772 (August 17): Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn

Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn LoLdle 771 (August 16): Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled

Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled LoLdle 770 (August 15): Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion

Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion LoLdle 769 (August 14): Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand

Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand LoLdle 768 (August 13): Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen

Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen LoLdle 767 (August 12): Tahm Kench, Yorick, Akali, Kayn and Maokai

The answers to the 782nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 27, 2024.

Check out more LoL news updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!