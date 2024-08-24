"Noxus will rise": League of Legends LoLdle answers 780 (Sunday, August 25, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 25, 2024, are now available. Along with some puzzles regarding League of Legends champions' basic characteristics, this game features enigmas around their extensive lore, icons, skins, and more. Furthermore, fans can only keep their daily streak alive by solving all five puzzles regularly.
With that said, here is the Quote puzzle from the 780th edition of LoLdle:
"Noxus will rise."
Pyke, Darius, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 780th edition (August 25, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 25, 2024 edition are:
- Classic: Pyke
- Quote: Darius
- Ability: Samira; Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Shyvana
- Splash Art: Lux; Bonus: Lunar Empress Lux
The puzzle from the LoLdle iteration of August 25, 2024, showcases Pyke. He originated from the region of Bilgewater and was released in 2018. Meanwhile, the Quote mentions Noxus, which resonates with Darius.
Samira's Passive ability, Daredevil Impulse, is the focus of the Ability puzzle, while the Emojis strongly hint at Shyvana's name. She has also been a meta-pick in the Jungle role in League of Legends.
Lastly, Lux's Lunar Empress skin is the answer to the Splash Art puzzle.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 779 (August 24): Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick
- LoLdle 778 (August 23): Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum
- LoLdle 777 (August 22): Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle
- LoLdle 776 (August 21): Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot
- LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise
- LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain
- LoLdle 772 (August 17): Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn
- LoLdle 771 (August 16): Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled
- LoLdle 770 (August 15): Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion
- LoLdle 769 (August 14): Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand
- LoLdle 768 (August 13): Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen
- LoLdle 767 (August 12): Tahm Kench, Yorick, Akali, Kayn and Maokai
- LoLdle 766 (August 11): Riven, Xin Zhao, Kha'Zix, Singed, Cassiopeia
The answers to the 781st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 26, 2024.
