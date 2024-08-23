"Naptime for you!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 779 (Saturday, August 24, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 24, 2024, are now available. This online game features challenges focused on the champions of League of Legends and their extensive lore. To keep up your winning streak, you need to successfully solve all five of these captivating puzzles regularly.
Here is the Quote puzzle from the 779th edition of LoLdle:
"Naptime for you!"
Samira, Zoe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 779th edition (August 24, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 24, 2024 edition are:
- Classic: Samira
- Quote: Zoe
- Ability: Kayn; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Talon
- Splash Art: Yorick; Bonus: Resistance Yorick
The riddle from LoLdle on August 24, 2024, features Samira, a champion hailing from Noxus. Additionally, she is a well-liked ADC champion in League of Legends. At the same time, the riddle posed by the Quote question shifts its attention to Zoe.
The puzzle that highlights Ability presents symbols depicting Kayn's Q ability, referred to as "Reaping Slash". Subsequently, symbols linked to Talon are featured in the Emoji puzzle.
Last but not least, the enigma of Splash Art focuses on Yorick's Resistance skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 778 (August 23): Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum
- LoLdle 777 (August 22): Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle
- LoLdle 776 (August 21): Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot
- LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise
- LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain
- LoLdle 772 (August 17): Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn
- LoLdle 771 (August 16): Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled
- LoLdle 770 (August 15): Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion
- LoLdle 769 (August 14): Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand
- LoLdle 768 (August 13): Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen
- LoLdle 767 (August 12): Tahm Kench, Yorick, Akali, Kayn and Maokai
- LoLdle 766 (August 11): Riven, Xin Zhao, Kha'Zix, Singed, Cassiopeia
- LoLdle 765 (August 10): Kennen, Swain, Dr. Mundo, Aatrox, Katarina
- LoLdle 764 (August 9): Ivern, Amumu, Shyvana, Varus, Cho'Gath
The answers to the 780th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 25, 2024.
