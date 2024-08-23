"Naptime for you!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 779 (Saturday, August 24, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 24, 2024, are now available. This online game features challenges focused on the champions of League of Legends and their extensive lore. To keep up your winning streak, you need to successfully solve all five of these captivating puzzles regularly.

Here is the Quote puzzle from the 779th edition of LoLdle:

"Naptime for you!"

Samira, Zoe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 779th edition (August 24, 2024)

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 24, 2024 edition are:

Classic : Samira

: Samira Quote : Zoe

: Zoe Ability : Kayn; Bonus : Q

: Kayn; : Q Emoji : Talon

: Talon Splash Art: Yorick; Bonus: Resistance Yorick

The riddle from LoLdle on August 24, 2024, features Samira, a champion hailing from Noxus. Additionally, she is a well-liked ADC champion in League of Legends. At the same time, the riddle posed by the Quote question shifts its attention to Zoe.

The puzzle that highlights Ability presents symbols depicting Kayn's Q ability, referred to as "Reaping Slash". Subsequently, symbols linked to Talon are featured in the Emoji puzzle.

Last but not least, the enigma of Splash Art focuses on Yorick's Resistance skin.

Read more: League of Legends patch 14.17 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 778 (August 23): Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum

Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum LoLdle 777 (August 22): Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle

Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle LoLdle 776 (August 21): Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot

Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise

Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo

Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain

Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain LoLdle 772 (August 17): Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn

Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn LoLdle 771 (August 16): Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled

Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled LoLdle 770 (August 15): Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion

Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion LoLdle 769 (August 14): Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand

Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand LoLdle 768 (August 13): Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen

Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen LoLdle 767 (August 12): Tahm Kench, Yorick, Akali, Kayn and Maokai

Tahm Kench, Yorick, Akali, Kayn and Maokai LoLdle 766 (August 11): Riven, Xin Zhao, Kha'Zix, Singed, Cassiopeia

Riven, Xin Zhao, Kha'Zix, Singed, Cassiopeia LoLdle 765 (August 10): Kennen, Swain, Dr. Mundo, Aatrox, Katarina

Kennen, Swain, Dr. Mundo, Aatrox, Katarina LoLdle 764 (August 9): Ivern, Amumu, Shyvana, Varus, Cho'Gath

The answers to the 780th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 25, 2024.

Check out more LoL news updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!