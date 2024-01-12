Lethal Company “Can’t join lobby” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Lethal Company's “Can’t join lobby” error seems to be getting quite popular in recent weeks, as many in the community are complaining about how they are not able to join a game with friends. When the error occurs you will not be able to queue up for a match, and restarting the game to try and fix the problem does not seem to be a solution this time around.

While there are no permanent solutions for the error, there are some workarounds that you can try to solve it. Below are some ways to deal with the “Can’t join lobby” error in Lethal Company and what usually causes it.

What prevents you from joining a lobby in Lethal Company?

There are several reasons why Lethal Company might be preventing you from joining a lobby. From server unavailability to corrupt files in the installation directory, there are a lot of reasons for performance issues.

However, the more prominent culprits are mods and outdated client versions.

How to fix the “Can’t join lobby” error in Lethal Company

Here are a few ways you can deal with the issue:

1) Disable all mods

While mods usually enhance your gameplay experience in Lethal Company, they are also a major reason why you are not able to queue up for a game. Try disabling all mods if you have any up and logging back into the game. You should now be able to queue up with your friends.

2) Update the game

If you are running Lethal Company on an outdated version, then you will need to update it to the latest patch. You just need to select the game on Steam and then look for the latest version. Once found, download and install it.

3) Check for file integrity

If corrupt files are what’s causing the “Can’t join lobby error” then you need to scan and fix it. Here's what you need to do:

Launch Steam > Got to Library and right-click on Lethal Company > Select Properties and then Installed Files > Click on Verify Integrity of Game File

This will start a process that will automatically review all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may be damaged or corrupted.

4) Check for server downtime

If the game’s servers are down for maintenance, then you will not be able to join a match. To know if the servers are down, make your way to their official Discord server for more information.

If there is a server outage you will need to wait it out before they are back up again.

5) Disable Beta Participation

If you had initially opted for Beta participation in the game, then the error might be occurring because you still have that setting enabled. Here's how you can disable it:

Launch Steam > Go to Library and right-click on Lethal Company > Go to Properties and go to Betas tab > Under the drop-down menu, disable the Beta option if it’s enabled.

6) Wait for a patch

If the above steps fail, then the best fix for the problem will be to wait for an update and let the developer patch the performance issue.