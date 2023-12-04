Lethal Company: How to find the “Bracken Room” to avoid player death penalty

The Bracken Room in Lethal Company is the place where the Bracken monster spawns and hides the body of the player that it kills. It can appear in any facility, and it’s quite challenging to determine where it’s going to hide a body.

Nevertheless, going after it is important because every time it kills someone and takes their body away to a room, your team will be able to avoid the penalty if someone finds the corpse.

Locating the Bracken Room is easier said than done. Hence, today’s Lethal Company guide will go over how to locate it irrespective of the facility that you are exploring.

How to find the Bracken Room in Lethal Company

To find the Bracken Room and recover the body of your fallen comrade, you will need to have one member of your party assigned to the ship’s radar. They will be able to monitor the mosnter's location when it attacks and drags away one of your team members.

The room that the Bracken picks will be random, and once it has reached it, it will abandon the victim’s body there. The location is usually on the other side of the facility from where you are, and making your journey all the way there is significantly more challenging as you will face a lot of monsters along the way, or the Bracken might just attack your party again.

Once you have found the room and retrieved the body, you will be able to avoid the player death penalty.

How to deal with the Bracken in Lethal Company

The Bracken is one of the more difficult monsters to deal with as it loves to stalk its prey from the shadows, and will instantly attack a player if they have strayed away from their party. Hence, to avoid encountering it, gamers will need to stick together, so that they are not attacked from behind and dragged away.

If you do spot a Bracken during your exploration, make sure that you do not look at it for more than a couple of seconds. This is because if you do stare at it for more than five seconds, it will treat it as a sign of provocation and relentlessly start hunting you for it.

So if a Bracken has spawned in the facility, make sure you are exploring the area together with one player clearing your back. It’s one of the trickier monsters to get past in Lethal Company.